USPS letter carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee; postal inspection looking for suspect car

By Andrew Smith, Alonzo Small
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE  — A USPS letter carrier was shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee, the Chicago U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Friday.

Details remain limited but the deadly shooting reportedly occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 65th Street.

On Saturday, the USPIS said they are looking for the suspect or suspects in a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Postal Inspection Service is heading the investigation, with local agencies assisting.

CHICAGO CRIME: $50K reward offered after armed robbery of USPS mail carrier

Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspectors (877) 876-2455 or the Milwaukee Police Department.

A $50,000 reward is being or offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

