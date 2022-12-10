Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
WHSV
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Customers are allowed back in the store. UPDATE: Nothing dangerous was found within the bag, but police say they believe it did contain stolen merchandise. They are checking to be sure it was from that Walmart. It is believed that he might have assembled the...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found
UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
WSET
LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a shooting on Monday morning. LPD officers were called to the 800-Block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been...
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WSLS
Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
wfxrtv.com
Police searching for man missing from Bedford
UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
Franklin News Post
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
The two overdose victims found Sunday died overnight Saturday at separate residences. Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places "a time before," said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson. "It is a very active investigation," Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday...
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Two Drug Overdoses
The Danville Police Department responded to and is now investigating two reported death incidents which are suspected of being the result of unintentional drug overdoses on Sunday. As a response to these overdose deaths, the Danville Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangers of using illegal...
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
One person out of home after Roanoke apartment Fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to an apartment fire that left one person without a home Sunday evening. Firefighters say they responded to the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. They say they arrived and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
chathamstartribune.com
Police investigating two overdose deaths, warns public of risks of illegal drugs
The Danville Police Department is investigating two likely unintentional overdose deaths that occurred Sunday and are reminding the public of the deadly risks of illegal drug use while offering access to help for those fighting addiction. As a response to these overdose deaths, the Danville Police Department would like to...
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery
Officers with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station on Friday night.
WSLS
Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
