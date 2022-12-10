ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Boys Basketball Roundup: PikeView, Princeton, Greenbrier West, Greenbrier East and Montcalm pick up wins Friday

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtOeQ_0jdpBCwB00
File Photo by Greg Barnett

PikeView 97, Greater Beckley 55

Princeton – PikeView erupted for a 36-point second quarter Friday, topping Greater Beckley 97-55 at Princeton.

Jared Vestal led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, one of five Panthers to score in double figures.

John Rose led Greater Beckley with 35 points in the loss.

PikeView will play Princeton Saturday while Greater Beckley will play Tazewell, Va.

GB: 13 12 12 18 – 55

PV: 25 36 14 22 – 97

Greater Beckley

John Rose 35, Aaron Hall 5, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 7, Hunter Laxton 1, Kolton Harper 3, Kaden Bolen 2

PikeView

Drew Damewood 8, Nathan Riffe 12, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 8, Jared Vestal 18, Elijah Hall 2, Peyton Greer 15, Chad King 2, Braeden Harvey 10, Zayden Neeley 10, Kalum Kiser 6

3-point goals – GB: 2 (Rose, Hendrix); PV: 3 (Samosky, Greer, Neeley)

Princeton 115, Tazewell, Va. 33

Princeton – Princeton jumped out to a 34-6 lead and never looked back, beating Tazewell, Va. 115-33 Friday at Princeton.

Six players scored in double figures for the Tigers led by Chase Hancock and Koen Sartin who notched 17 points each.

Brady Patterson led Tazewell with eight points in the loss.

Princeton (2-0) will play PikeView (1-1) on Saturday.

T: 6 10 14 3 – 33

P: 34 20 22 29 – 115

Tazewell, Va.

Gavin Duty 7, Brady Patterson 8, Carver Creasey 6, Carlin Stone 5, Sean Ray 2, TJ Jarrett 5

Princeton

Nic Flemming 8, Coavin Stover 4, Davon Edwards 1, Dom Collins 14, Chase Hancock 17, Reed Thomas 2, Kris Joyce 15, Jared Watson 12, Koen Sartin 17, Markel Cove 2, Gavin Brown 2, Brett Beasley 11

3-point goals – T: 2 (Stone, Jarrett) P: 10 (Edwards 1, Hancock 1, Joyce 3, Watson 1, Sartin 1, Beasley 3)

Greenbrier West 93, Richwood 42

Charmco – Dale Boone scored 34 points as Greenbrier West defeated Richwood 93-42 Friday in Charmco.

Brayden McClung added 14 in the win while Matthew Thomas pitched in 13.

Cooper Donahue led Richwood with 17 points in the loss.

GW: 33 25 16 19 – 93

R: 8 7 15 13 – 42

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 14, Tanner Hagy 5, Damion Dixon 5, Kadin Parker 4, Matthew Thomas 13, Dale Boone 34, Chris Davis 4, Levi Ramsey 2, Asher Barclay 6, Michael Kanode 7

Richwood

Grant Russell 8, Aiden Miller 3, Cooper Donahue 17, Trae Trivollette 9, Tyler Barnhouse 2, Adryon Frame 2, Dacota O’Dell 2

3-point goals – GW: 9 (McClung 1, Hagy 1, Dixon 1, Parker 1, Thomas 1, Boone 4); R: 4 Russell 2, Miller 1, Donahue 1

Greenbrier East 70, Musselman 43

Greenbrier East opened its season with a 70-43 win over Musselman on the rod Friday night.

Goose Gabbert led the way with 16 while Adam Seams and Kaiden Huffman scored 11 each.

Jayson Gordon led the Applemen with 12 in the loss.

GE: 20 18 21 11 – 70

M: 16 8 10 9 – 43

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 11, Monquelle Davis 3, Goose Gabbert 16, Gabe Patton 2, Chris Sinclair 9, Kaiden Huffman 11, Jude Libby 7, Bryson Brammer 11

Musselman

Nate Whyte 10, Gavin McClain 2, Logan Shelton 1, Jacob Gordon 1, Jayson Gordon 12, Anden Santamaria 4, Matt Mahood 11, Kyle Jarrett 2

3-point goals – GE: 8 (Seams 1, Davis 1, Gabbert 2, Libby 1, Brammer 3); M: 1 (Mahood)

George Washington 73, Oak Hill 43

Charleston – George Washington canned 10 3s as a team Friday, dropping Oak Hill 73-43 Friday in Charleston.

Brendan Hoffman led GW with 21 points while Ben Nicol added 11.

Malachi Lewis and Trevor Kelly scored 14 each for Oak Hill (1-1) in the loss.

OH:12 10 8 13 – 43

GW: 20 16 18 19 – 73

Oak Hill

Moses Manns 2, Cole Nelson 2, Malachi Lewis 14, Cole Legg 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 8, Trevor Kelly 14

George Washington

Lukas Deem 8, Noah Lewis 9, Dawson Lunksferd 11, Brendan Hoffman 21, Ben Nicol 11, Ashton Gute 2, Brandon Newsome 9, Gale Lamb

3-point goals – OH; 5 (Nelson 1, Vargo-Thomas 1, Kelly 3); GW: 10 (Deem 2, Lunksferd 3, Hoffman 1, Nicol 3, Newsom 1).

Montcalm 56, Bath, Va. 40

Bath County, Va. – The Generals outscored Bath County, Va. 30-18 in the final two quarters en route to a 56-40 win Friday night.

Noah White led all scorers with 23 points for Montcalm and Tristen Cline scored 19 points.

Jaden Ryder led Bath County with 15 points.

Montcalm (2-0) hosts Craig County, Va. Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

M: 13 13 16 14 – 56

BC: 14 8 8 10 – 40

Montcalm

Logan Carver 6, Noah White 23, Zach Fink 1, Tristen Cline 19, Kobie Neal 3, Brad Hicks 4. Total: 21 10-19 56.

Bath County

Isaac Gwin 6, Cooper Lowry 2, Andrew Turner 8, Landon Long 2, Greyson Waller 3, Jaden Ryder 15, Frankie Deboe 4. Totals: 16 7-20 40.

3-pointers: M: 4 (White, Cline 3); BC: 1 (Gwin)

Sherman 59, Meadow Bridge 47

Seth – Sherman outscored Meadow Bridge 26-12 in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats 59-47.

Luke Tagliente led the Tide with 16 points, while Andrew Simpson and Luke Baldwin added 11 points apiece.

Conner Mullins had 15 to lead the Wildcats. Brycen Sawyers added 14 points and Seaton Mullins scored 10.

Meadow Bridge (0-2) hosts Covington, Va. Tuesday.

MB: 14 12 11 10 – 47

S: 10 26 11 12 – 59

Meadow Bridge

Blake Bennett 8, Brycen Sawyers 14, Seaton Mullins 10, Conner Mullins 15. Total: 19 7-11 47.

Sherman

Logan Baldwin 11, Luke Tagliente 16, Andrew Simpson 11, Shane Ring 8, Bryce Mills 7, Stephen Chewning 4, Gage Halstead 4

3-pointers – MB: 2 (C. Mullins 2); S: 8 (Baldwin 3, Tagliente 4, Simpson)

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

CIAA welcomes Bluefield State University as 13th full member

CHARLOTTE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black conference, has announced the addition of. Bluefield State (WV) University as a full member, starting July 1, 2023. Last week, the CIAA’s Board of Directors voted to approve Bluefield State University as...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
247Sports

Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis

The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wwnrradio.com

Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening

Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old missing in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 17-year-old. Takya Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monroe St. in Mount Hope on Dec. 11 at around 9 p.m. Anyone with information […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County

UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing teen from Princeton found dead

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a hoodie. Please get in touch with Princeton Police if you know where she is or...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen

UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
Lootpress

Celebrating the talent of Greenbrier County Youth

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center (GVVC) highlights middle and high school students from Greenbrier County as a part of the Art in the Valley Series. The exhibit “Sharing the Gift of Our Talents” is available through Jan. 31, 2023. The main gallery features the work of more than 35 students with additional student art displayed in the digital gallery upon entry.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy