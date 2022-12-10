Boys Basketball Roundup: PikeView, Princeton, Greenbrier West, Greenbrier East and Montcalm pick up wins Friday

File Photo by Greg Barnett

PikeView 97, Greater Beckley 55

Princeton – PikeView erupted for a 36-point second quarter Friday, topping Greater Beckley 97-55 at Princeton.

Jared Vestal led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, one of five Panthers to score in double figures.

John Rose led Greater Beckley with 35 points in the loss.

PikeView will play Princeton Saturday while Greater Beckley will play Tazewell, Va.

GB: 13 12 12 18 – 55

PV: 25 36 14 22 – 97

Greater Beckley

John Rose 35, Aaron Hall 5, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 7, Hunter Laxton 1, Kolton Harper 3, Kaden Bolen 2

PikeView

Drew Damewood 8, Nathan Riffe 12, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 8, Jared Vestal 18, Elijah Hall 2, Peyton Greer 15, Chad King 2, Braeden Harvey 10, Zayden Neeley 10, Kalum Kiser 6

3-point goals – GB: 2 (Rose, Hendrix); PV: 3 (Samosky, Greer, Neeley)

Princeton 115, Tazewell, Va. 33

Princeton – Princeton jumped out to a 34-6 lead and never looked back, beating Tazewell, Va. 115-33 Friday at Princeton.

Six players scored in double figures for the Tigers led by Chase Hancock and Koen Sartin who notched 17 points each.

Brady Patterson led Tazewell with eight points in the loss.

Princeton (2-0) will play PikeView (1-1) on Saturday.

T: 6 10 14 3 – 33

P: 34 20 22 29 – 115

Tazewell, Va.

Gavin Duty 7, Brady Patterson 8, Carver Creasey 6, Carlin Stone 5, Sean Ray 2, TJ Jarrett 5

Princeton

Nic Flemming 8, Coavin Stover 4, Davon Edwards 1, Dom Collins 14, Chase Hancock 17, Reed Thomas 2, Kris Joyce 15, Jared Watson 12, Koen Sartin 17, Markel Cove 2, Gavin Brown 2, Brett Beasley 11

3-point goals – T: 2 (Stone, Jarrett) P: 10 (Edwards 1, Hancock 1, Joyce 3, Watson 1, Sartin 1, Beasley 3)

Greenbrier West 93, Richwood 42

Charmco – Dale Boone scored 34 points as Greenbrier West defeated Richwood 93-42 Friday in Charmco.

Brayden McClung added 14 in the win while Matthew Thomas pitched in 13.

Cooper Donahue led Richwood with 17 points in the loss.

GW: 33 25 16 19 – 93

R: 8 7 15 13 – 42

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 14, Tanner Hagy 5, Damion Dixon 5, Kadin Parker 4, Matthew Thomas 13, Dale Boone 34, Chris Davis 4, Levi Ramsey 2, Asher Barclay 6, Michael Kanode 7

Richwood

Grant Russell 8, Aiden Miller 3, Cooper Donahue 17, Trae Trivollette 9, Tyler Barnhouse 2, Adryon Frame 2, Dacota O’Dell 2

3-point goals – GW: 9 (McClung 1, Hagy 1, Dixon 1, Parker 1, Thomas 1, Boone 4); R: 4 Russell 2, Miller 1, Donahue 1

Greenbrier East 70, Musselman 43

Greenbrier East opened its season with a 70-43 win over Musselman on the rod Friday night.

Goose Gabbert led the way with 16 while Adam Seams and Kaiden Huffman scored 11 each.

Jayson Gordon led the Applemen with 12 in the loss.

GE: 20 18 21 11 – 70

M: 16 8 10 9 – 43

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 11, Monquelle Davis 3, Goose Gabbert 16, Gabe Patton 2, Chris Sinclair 9, Kaiden Huffman 11, Jude Libby 7, Bryson Brammer 11

Musselman

Nate Whyte 10, Gavin McClain 2, Logan Shelton 1, Jacob Gordon 1, Jayson Gordon 12, Anden Santamaria 4, Matt Mahood 11, Kyle Jarrett 2

3-point goals – GE: 8 (Seams 1, Davis 1, Gabbert 2, Libby 1, Brammer 3); M: 1 (Mahood)

George Washington 73, Oak Hill 43

Charleston – George Washington canned 10 3s as a team Friday, dropping Oak Hill 73-43 Friday in Charleston.

Brendan Hoffman led GW with 21 points while Ben Nicol added 11.

Malachi Lewis and Trevor Kelly scored 14 each for Oak Hill (1-1) in the loss.

OH:12 10 8 13 – 43

GW: 20 16 18 19 – 73

Oak Hill

Moses Manns 2, Cole Nelson 2, Malachi Lewis 14, Cole Legg 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 8, Trevor Kelly 14

George Washington

Lukas Deem 8, Noah Lewis 9, Dawson Lunksferd 11, Brendan Hoffman 21, Ben Nicol 11, Ashton Gute 2, Brandon Newsome 9, Gale Lamb

3-point goals – OH; 5 (Nelson 1, Vargo-Thomas 1, Kelly 3); GW: 10 (Deem 2, Lunksferd 3, Hoffman 1, Nicol 3, Newsom 1).

Montcalm 56, Bath, Va. 40

Bath County, Va. – The Generals outscored Bath County, Va. 30-18 in the final two quarters en route to a 56-40 win Friday night.

Noah White led all scorers with 23 points for Montcalm and Tristen Cline scored 19 points.

Jaden Ryder led Bath County with 15 points.

Montcalm (2-0) hosts Craig County, Va. Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

M: 13 13 16 14 – 56

BC: 14 8 8 10 – 40

Montcalm

Logan Carver 6, Noah White 23, Zach Fink 1, Tristen Cline 19, Kobie Neal 3, Brad Hicks 4. Total: 21 10-19 56.

Bath County

Isaac Gwin 6, Cooper Lowry 2, Andrew Turner 8, Landon Long 2, Greyson Waller 3, Jaden Ryder 15, Frankie Deboe 4. Totals: 16 7-20 40.

3-pointers: M: 4 (White, Cline 3); BC: 1 (Gwin)

Sherman 59, Meadow Bridge 47

Seth – Sherman outscored Meadow Bridge 26-12 in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats 59-47.

Luke Tagliente led the Tide with 16 points, while Andrew Simpson and Luke Baldwin added 11 points apiece.

Conner Mullins had 15 to lead the Wildcats. Brycen Sawyers added 14 points and Seaton Mullins scored 10.

Meadow Bridge (0-2) hosts Covington, Va. Tuesday.

MB: 14 12 11 10 – 47

S: 10 26 11 12 – 59

Meadow Bridge

Blake Bennett 8, Brycen Sawyers 14, Seaton Mullins 10, Conner Mullins 15. Total: 19 7-11 47.

Sherman

Logan Baldwin 11, Luke Tagliente 16, Andrew Simpson 11, Shane Ring 8, Bryce Mills 7, Stephen Chewning 4, Gage Halstead 4

3-pointers – MB: 2 (C. Mullins 2); S: 8 (Baldwin 3, Tagliente 4, Simpson)