Central Illinois Proud
Peoria School Board approves $4 million bid for Peoria Stadium renovations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More changes are coming to the Peoria Stadium. At Monday’s meeting, the Peoria Public School Board approved a $4.4 million bid for the Track and Artificial Turf Project. The project will renovate the track and football turf at the stadium. The funds will be...
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Council approves 2022 tax levy
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington City Council voted for levying taxes Monday night. Proposition 8A will increase the town’s levy by $1.4 million after passing 5-3. The funds will go solely toward public safety pensions. Proposition 8B will increase the Library levy by $402,815 for expansion and renovation...
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
wglt.org
Q&A: New McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane says staffing challenges are his top priority
McLean County's newly elected sheriff, Matt Lane, is about two weeks into his new job. But he's not new to the department, where he's spent the past 25 years in many different roles. In this interview with WGLT, Lane says his biggest priority right now is recruiting and retaining employees....
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: District 87 school joins bed blitz
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new partnership is developing between Unit 5 and District 87 in the Twin Cities. In the midst of the holidays, 10 beds are being built to bring sweet dreams to kids at Bloomington’s Washington School. “[Volunteers] are going to go home and know...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington school board member pleads guilty to agg. DUI, driving with revoked license
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license. In early May, Bloomington Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance on South Evergreen Lane. Samedy, 36, reportedly got out...
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to reduce weekend service
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
1470 WMBD
Another PPD gun buy-back ends early with dozens of unwanted firearms collected
PEORIA, Ill. — Another gun buy-back event in Peoria started and ended fast, with nearly another 90 firearms collected by local police. Peoria Police say people were already lined up by the time the buy-back started on Saturday. According to 25 News, it was all over within an hour.
wglt.org
Lexington sculptor talks community-supported art, a scrap metal elephant — and running for president
On the east side of old Route 66 as you approach Lexington, there’s an 11-foot elephant statue called “American Standard” made of scrap metal and other trinkets. But this is not your typical roadside attraction — it’s the political platform of artist Kasey Wells, who ran for president as a write-in candidate in 2020.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the...
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
