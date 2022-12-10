ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

wglt.org

Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Council approves 2022 tax levy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington City Council voted for levying taxes Monday night. Proposition 8A will increase the town’s levy by $1.4 million after passing 5-3. The funds will go solely toward public safety pensions. Proposition 8B will increase the Library levy by $402,815 for expansion and renovation...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: District 87 school joins bed blitz

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new partnership is developing between Unit 5 and District 87 in the Twin Cities. In the midst of the holidays, 10 beds are being built to bring sweet dreams to kids at Bloomington’s Washington School. “[Volunteers] are going to go home and know...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case

Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thefabricator.com

Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit to reduce weekend service

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PETERSBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

