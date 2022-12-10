ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy