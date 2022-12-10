Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Lawton church offers 24/7 Blessing Box for families in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This time of year is centered around giving. One Lawton church is maintaining a Blessing Box to accommodate those in need. The Blessing Box is a year-round food pantry service, but this one is unique. Unlike other food donation services, the Blessing Box allows for those...
kswo.com
Food drive goes to Lawton middle schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Advanced Eye Site delivered their received donations to the Lawton Middle Schools Monday. From November 7 to December 10, Advanced Eye Site had been collecting donations from the community made up of non-perishable food items. Staff realize extended breaks from school can be troublesome for students...
kswo.com
Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
kswo.com
FBC’s Living Christmas Tree musical wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church in Lawton completed its final performance of the Living Christmas Tree for the year Sunday night. This is the church’s 41st year bringing the program to life. Audience members listened to more than 100 voices perform with a full orchestra and cast.
Shatanya Clarke’s legacy continues through annual Soups and Socks
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Soups and Socks has been providing food and travel bags for the homeless. But this year, the group is missing one person: Shatanya Clarke. “This is literally started as me and Shatanya wanted to make this a birthday, do something for our birthday. Of course, we […]
Wichita Falls Christmas and New Year’s Day trash schedule
Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits and employee background checks. Elgin’s mayor has issued warnings about this company on social media and said both Elgin and Fletcher have refused to issue permits because of public safety concerns.
kswo.com
Man 3D prints Ghostbusters gear
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -One local Ghostbusters fan has built a replica of the movie’s proton pack with the help of the 3D printer at the Lawton Public Library. Chris Darbyshire made his dream of owning a Ghostbusters proton pack a reality when he created one of his own. When...
kswo.com
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
newschannel6now.com
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns of holiday package scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With millions of packages delivered each year, the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. BBB officials have some advice to keep you from falling victim to a delivery scam this holiday season:. Phishing:...
kswo.com
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago. Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy. 18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.
Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info On Burglary of Family Dollar
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving yet another burglary here in town. The latest happened at the Family Dollar located in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Back on Friday, December 2nd, an unknown male was seen on video going into the store after breaking the glass in the front door.
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
Police pinch pair of porch pirates
Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new pattern brings storm chances Monday night. Today, highs didn’t stray too far from early morning temperatures thanks to generous cloud cover and cool rains throughout the day. Overnight, lows drop to the low 40s. Sunday warms up slightly and loses some of the clouds and any rain chances, but luckily that changes Monday. The passage of a cold front brings with it the chance for storms Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
kswo.com
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Comments / 0