Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
Kirstie Alley's Death Sparks Debate About Scientology's Views on Cancer
Following Alley's death from cancer at 71, a discussion was sparked about how the screen star's Scientology status may have affected her condition.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church
Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes. Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call...
John Travolta Pays Tribute to ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
After learning of Kirstie Alley’s death from cancer at age 71, John Travolta paid tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star. Travolta took to Instagram Monday evening and shared a couple of photos in remembrance of Alley. One image is a throwback photo of her in a white dress, and the other is him and Alley from when they were younger.
Ted Danson leads ‘Cheers’ cast tributes to Kirstie Alley after her death
Ted Danson and several other “Cheers” stars are remembering their co-star Kirstie Alley following her death on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers,’” Danson, who played Sam Malone in the beloved series, said in a statement to People. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.” Danson then gushed about the “truly brilliant” late actress, saying her ability to portray Rebecca Howe was “both moving and hysterically funny.” “As I got off the plane, I...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Kirstie Alley's Decades-Long Relationship With Scientology Explained
"When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess," the late actress wrote. "I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss."
Kirstie Alley 'Was Never Afraid To Express Herself' Prior To Untimely Death, Source Reveals
Kirstie Alley knew how to speak her mind prior to her untimely death. Over the course of her 40-plus-year Hollywood career, she was candidly open about everything from her famous exes to her wild past to her issues with weight. “Kirstie has never been afraid to express herself,” an insider tells OK!. “It’s part of her appeal and is something she’s incapable of dialing back, even if she tried to.” When the Cheers alum launched a new podcast, she didn't hold back when it came to Scientology, the polarizing religion she’s been a member of since 1978. In previous tweets,...
Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
Steve Guttenberg Remembers ‘It Takes Two’ Costar Kirstie Alley After Her Death: ‘The World Is a Bit Empty’
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Paying tribute. Steve Guttenberg is remembering his late It Takes Two costar Kirstie Alley after her death at age 71. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread,” the Three Men and a Baby star, 64, recalled via Instagram on Monday, December 5, reminiscing about filming the […]
