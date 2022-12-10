The Duchess of Sussex’s mother recalled the moment her daughter, Meghan, told her that she was dating Prince Harry.Doria Ragland shared her memories of the conversation on Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series.“She told me we were on the phone and she said ‘Mummy I’m going out with Prince Harry’ and I started whispering ‘oh my god’,” she revealed.She then described her first impression of the prince, saying he was a “6’1” handsome man with red hair.”It’s the first time she has spoken on camera about the royal couple.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailerHarry jokes he thought Ripple of Hope awards would be a ‘date night’ with MeghanPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York gala

5 DAYS AGO