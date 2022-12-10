Man dies in hospital after crash in Dorseyville

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died in the hospital after a crash in Dorseyville Friday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people were taken to a hospital after the crash.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed one of the victims died in the emergency room. The medical examiner identified the deceased as 33-year-old Shawn Lambert of Pittsburgh.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

