Cedar Park, TX

COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE

Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
ORLANDO, FL
MORE ON THE RETURN OF ROH'S HONOR CLUB

Ring of Honor sent the following email to existing Honor Club subscribers:. As just announced by Tony Khan, we invite you to check out the newly revamped HonorClub program!. This new platform features enhanced viewing experience and functionality and includes an all new suite of apps! The all new HonorClub is accessible on the web, iOS and AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT

Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
FLORIDA STATE
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP

Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE

Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
JIM ROSS ON WHAT WILLIAM REGAL BROUGHT TO AEW DURING HIS RUN

Jim Ross discussed William Regal's contributions to AEW during his run with the promotio on the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR:. “He’s a valuable asset to AEW or wherever he may be in any company. So uh, it’s been a blessing to have him around cause he is, he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. And so, uh, he’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys. Cause he was in the ring everyday, you know, at TV, and did just always had time for the talent and young green guys. I told some of them the other day, I said, I hope you guys are paying attention to him.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther. If...
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG

First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
TOP MATCHES FOR THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV AND MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. Impact has uploaded the entire Mickie James' Last Rodeo series of matches as...
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG

Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
NJPW STRONG REPORT

Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
ONLY 40 PRO WRESTLING CRATES, INCLUDING 2 AUTOGRAPHS, LEFT THIS MONTH

Our friends at ProWrestlingTees.com announced the following:.
THE ROCK MIGHT RETURN FOR ONE LAST MATCH

Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena in 2013 at WrestleMania 29, then dedicated himself purely to his Hollywood career, and is now the highest-paid actor. He could, however, return for one final fight at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At least, that is the plan of WWE, which wants to pit The Rock against Roman Reigns in what would be Johnson's final match. This possibility has been building for a long time but is finally becoming a reality.
LADDER MATCH SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match has been announced for next week's Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, Iowa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
DES MOINES, IA

