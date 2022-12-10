Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa woman recognized in Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa-based Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle Learning, was recently recognized in the Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30 list for her work in providing equity in education. Ugandan-born Martinson created Boddle Learning, a game-based learning platform in 2018 alongside her co-founder Clarence Tan. The goal...
KTUL
Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
KTUL
Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
KTUL
Center of the Universe to get big bang facelift
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At any given moment, visit the Center of the Universe and you're bound to see someone enjoying its auditory coolness. Even if visually, it's like a giant shrug. "You know, sometimes I wonder, why is anybody going up to the Center of the Universe, 'cause...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
KTUL
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
KTUL
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
KTUL
Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
KTUL
Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one person was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. TPD says they are still searching for the suspect. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
KTUL
Saint Mary's kindergarteners collect, donate over 200 stuffed animals for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at the School of Saint Mary in Tulsa are helping children in need this holiday season. The school says every December, kindergarteners collect stuffed animals to give to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers all over Tulsa use these toys to help kids in crisis.
KTUL
Ornament artwork from Jenks middle schoolers put on display outside of White House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students from Jenks Middle School learned last month that their artwork would be displayed in Washington D.C. As part of the National Park Service National Tree Lighting Ceremony, decorated ornaments from Jenks were hung on Oklahoma's tree. JMS was the one and only school in...
KTUL
Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
KTUL
Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
KTUL
Crews respond to dump truck rollover accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday afternoon. The dump truck is said to have rolled over on Highway 11 between Sheridan and memorial near the Tulsa International Airport. Lanes were blocked off as crews worked to pull the tuck upright and tow...
