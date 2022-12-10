ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa woman recognized in Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa-based Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle Learning, was recently recognized in the Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30 list for her work in providing equity in education. Ugandan-born Martinson created Boddle Learning, a game-based learning platform in 2018 alongside her co-founder Clarence Tan. The goal...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Center of the Universe to get big bang facelift

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At any given moment, visit the Center of the Universe and you're bound to see someone enjoying its auditory coolness. Even if visually, it's like a giant shrug. "You know, sometimes I wonder, why is anybody going up to the Center of the Universe, 'cause...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crews respond to dump truck rollover accident in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday afternoon. The dump truck is said to have rolled over on Highway 11 between Sheridan and memorial near the Tulsa International Airport. Lanes were blocked off as crews worked to pull the tuck upright and tow...
TULSA, OK

