NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
12/10 WWE RESULTS FROM SAGINAW, MI
Opening match was a 6 person tag. Gallows and Anderson plus Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominic Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor was at ringside with Judgment Day, AJ Styles was not. Women's tag title match saw Damage CTRL retain over Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The Miz came out...
BRAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, ANGLE ON WWE RETURN & MORE
Bray Wyatt posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to Barry Windham. Kurt Angle and Ricochet share their mutual respect: The SmackDown Lowdown, Dec. 11, 2022.
WWE RAW REPORT: NUMBER ONE CONTENDERS, KEVIN HOLDS GRUDGES, DOMINIK HAS A BURNING SENSATION, LASHLEY HAS SOME RESUMES TO SEND OUT, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Becky Lynch pulls Iyo Sky off the apron and sends her into the apron. Becky sends Dakota into the ring post and then into the time keeper’s area. Iyo is sent into the time keeper’s area as well. Becky chases Iyo and Dakota away with a chair.
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, WHAT WILL HEADLINE THIS TUESDAY'S EPISODE
The Iron Survivor Challenge Winners will each challenge for the WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women's Championship titles at the 1/10/23 NXT New Year's Evil episode on the USA Network. So, Grayson Waller challenger Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez faces Mandy Rose. Announced for next week's NXT:. *Odyssey Jones versus...
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
WILLIAM REGAL-WWE UPDATE
WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.
12/11 WWE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI
Opening match for the Raw women's championship. Bianca Belair d. Bayley by disqualification when Damage CTRL interfered. This caused Asuka and Alexa Bliss to run out for the save and make a challenge. This turned into a 6 person tag match. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss d. Bayley, Dakota...
JAMIE NOBLE RETIREMENT MATCH & MORE: 12/11 WWE IN CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE ran Charleston, West Virginia with the following results:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion s The Usos vs. Ridge and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. Solo and Sami got involved, which brought out Braun Strowman. The referee threw the match out and an eight man tag match for the main event was set instead. Braun promised they'd have a mystery partner.
WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AIRING ON FOX THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special will air this Saturday afternoon 12/17 on FOX. Check your local listings for exactly what timeslot the special will air in:. WWE taped the following matches for the special, the 20th anniversary of the event:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs....
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG
First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, emanating from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Number One Contender Match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO...
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT
Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
