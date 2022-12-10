Flu on the rise, RSV cases hit a plateau

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Flu season normally begins in January, but our area is seeing an increase in numbers.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart said Knox County is experiencing an uptick in flu cases. He stated that Good Samaritan Hospital has eight people hospitalized with influenza which is a high number for this time of year.

He explained that schools in the county are reporting higher numbers of absentee rates because of the flu.

However, there is some good news. He said that RSV cases seem to have hit a plateau after spiking in the fall.

Stewart said that people have been getting their flu shot which is helping stop the spread.

“We saw a very gratifying, large number of people getting influenza vaccine in November,” Stewart said. “We saw huge numbers of people getting it which I think was very wise and those people seem to be pretty well protected.”

Stewart encourages to get a flu shot before the flu season gets into full swing.

