ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Flu on the rise, RSV cases hit a plateau

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Beinw_0jdp9oog00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Flu season normally begins in January, but our area is seeing an increase in numbers.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart said Knox County is experiencing an uptick in flu cases. He stated that Good Samaritan Hospital has eight people hospitalized with influenza which is a high number for this time of year.

He explained that schools in the county are reporting higher numbers of absentee rates because of the flu.

However, there is some good news. He said that RSV cases seem to have hit a plateau after spiking in the fall.

Stewart said that people have been getting their flu shot which is helping stop the spread.

“We saw a very gratifying, large number of people getting influenza vaccine in November,” Stewart said. “We saw huge numbers of people getting it which I think was very wise and those people seem to be pretty well protected.”

Stewart encourages to get a flu shot before the flu season gets into full swing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu

A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Cases of avian flu discovered in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Avian flu has been confirmed in birds in Gibson County, Indiana. The disease was confirmed in snow geese and other water birds. About 700 birds have been found dead, presumably from the disease. If you see sick wild birds or find a large number of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January

In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
WTWO/WAWV

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 12, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Victoria Hardin; Brayden W. Conrad; Laura K. Fawbush; Jeffery W. Brown; Chad A. Boone; Spenser J. Brumley; Charles E. Austin, Jr.; Whitley D. Becher; Sydney P. Druen; Tessa R. Armitage; Jeff Antoine; Aden L. Dodson; Anthony A. Carothers; Michelle J. Evans; John R. Boarman; Miguel M. Martin; Benjamin R. Moorehead; Rachel E. Mogan; Courtney R. Miller; Mary B. Martin; Dominic W. Rates; Kristina J. Lucas; Richard M. Krzykowski; Zayne R. Knight; Robert W. Howard; Mark R. Gogel; Paul S. Hewitt; Aiden P. Lyttle; Adriana M. Kluck; Ronaldo M. Gaspar; Paul M. Shaw; Dawson C. Vaal; Jonathan K. Robertson; Bennett J. Sawyer; James A. Rogier; Latricia Tucker; Jacob A. Temple; Carlos B. Velasquez.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022

Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch on Sunday night. The Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy