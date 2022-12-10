ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Kenney’s 21 lead Bryant over Stony Brook 79-60

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZOJd_0jdp9ezQ00

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney’s 21 points helped Bryant defeat Stony Brook 79-60 on Friday night.

Kenney had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Charles Pride scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Antwan Walker was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding five blocks.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 21 points for the Seawolves (2-7). Stony Brook also got 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Frankie Policelli. In addition, Kenan Sarvan finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

URI women defeat Quinnipiac 63-55

HAMDEN, Conn. (WPRI) – Madison Hattix-Covington’s game-high 19 points led Rhode Island over Quinnipiac 63-55 on Sunday in a game that was tied through three quarters. The Rams improve to 6-1 on the season.
HAMDEN, CT
WPRI 12 News

Providence defeats Albany (NY) 93-55

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell had 18 points in Providence’s 93-55 win against Albany (NY) on Saturday. Croswell also had seven rebounds for the Friars (8-3). Noah Locke scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Rafael Castro recorded […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Leggett’s 16 lead Rhode Island over Army 77-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett’s 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Rhode Island defeat Army 77-67 on Saturday. Brayon Freeman scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals for the Rams (3-7). Jalen Carey recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. […]
WEST POINT, NY
WPRI 12 News

Matthew Dennison’s hockey number retired

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The number 16 will never again be worn by a member of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school hockey team.  The number was retired Saturday night in honor of Matthew Dennison, who passed away nine months ago after he and his best friend, Kevin MacDonald were in a car crash […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6

News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Southern New Englanders prepare for snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.  Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.  12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.  “I don’t like snow, for real, it’s […]
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Slippery Conditions For Tonight With Falling Snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Providence and Kent counties through 7 AM Monday. This is mostly going to be a snow shoveling event. Light snow for the most part has been falling across the region early this evening, there are some heavier pockets here and there at times, and with temperatures below freezing untreated roads are becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for lower visibilities (down under a mile at times) tonight. This is going to be a fast moving event, lasting about 10-12 hours and the steadiest period of snowfall will winding down by 1-2 AM as the storm’s energy shifts to a developing Low well south of Nantucket and begins to move away from New England. The last of any snows will be completely done by 6 AM Monday. So, the Monday morning commute will see clouds breaking up, but where the roads have yet to be treated things will still be quite slippery.
KENT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Joe Paolino interviews Rhode Island leaders each week – this week he does an “exit-interview” of sorts with Mayor Jorge Elorza. They talk about the things the Mayor is proudest of – and disappointments along the way. Watch In the Arena every Sunday morning at 7am...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy