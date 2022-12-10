ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJC Apache Belles and Apache Band share stage for inaugural Christmas show

By Lauren Margolis
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Just weeks after their Thanksgiving performance in Houston’s parade, the Apache Belles are back for the opening night of their Christmas Extravaganza show!

TJC Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with Houston Thanksgiving Parade surprise, upcoming Christmas show

The Apache Belles are dancing the holiday season away, sharing the stage with the Apache Band.

“We are making history. It is the first time the Apache Band and the Apache Belles have shared the stage for a stage performance and what better time to do that than Christmas,” said Director of the Apache Belles, Jasilyn Schaefer.

Schaefer describes the show as Radio City Rockettes meets the Boston Pops, and audience members said it’s just what they need to get in the Christmas spirit.

“I love when it’s the seasonal types of themes. I love when it brings like the spirit and the joy of Christmas, and whenever they add like little stuff like their costumes are red or green and they add jingle bells,” said audience member, Markayla Burns.

The Belles hope to make this an annual tradition, sprinkling in all the holiday fun for their inaugural year.

“Everyone is always looking for things to do with their family here in East Texas and so we just wanted to open our doors to the community and say come on in, be a part, make us a part of your Christmas tradition,” explained Schaefer, who said this show was a year in the making.

Former TJC Apache Belles recall performing at Super Bowl VI 50 years later

The Belles put together this show during a special year for the ladies, their 75th anniversary.

“I was an Apache Belle myself. It changes lives. It allows young ladies to perform, to see the world, to get an education, and the Apache Band is much the same way,” added Schaefer.

The Apache Belles will have two performances, Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

