New Rockford, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team opened up the 2022-23 season with a big comeback win over New Rockford-Sheyenne (NRS) 74-56. The Cardinals and Rockets scored 17 point apiece in the opening quarter and the Rockets would outscore the Cardinals 20-9 in the second quarter for a 37-26 lead at halftime. The Rockets would score the first 5 points of the third quarter and appeared to be on there way to a relatively easy win with a 16 point lead at 42-26. The Cardinals would quickly turn the game around outscoring the Rockets 29-5 in the final six minutes of the third quarter and had a 55-47 lead heading to the final quarter. The third quarter was sparked by sophomore guard Josh Bickett who drained 3-three pointers including a rare 4 point play connecting on a free throw after drilling a three in the right corner and getting fouled on the play. Bickett led all scorers on the night with 24 points, 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and had 4 made three pointers. Hudson Schmitz added 6 of his 18 points during the big third quarter run as well. Jack Erickson added 15 points on the night and Grady Shipman added 13 points. The Rockets scored the first 4 points of the final quarter and trailed 55-51 when Jack Paulson (4 points) scored his first basket of the night that sparked a 12-0 run giving the Cardinals a 16 point advantage at 67-51. The Cards went on to lead by as many as 21 late in the game, 72-51 and 74-53 before the winning score of 74-56.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO