Maple River Wins Barnes County Tournament Title
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Maple River Raiders girls basketball team added the Barnes County Tournament title to their hot start to the season. The Raiders claimed the title with a 69-31 win over Richland Friday at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City. The Raiders claimed the six-team tournament championship after being seeded second to LaMoure-L-M. The Loboes stumbled in the semi-finals dropping a 48-46 loss to Enderlin on day two of pool play. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson finished third, handing the Loboes a 54-42 loss Friday.
Carrington Wins Season Opener With Big Comeback Over NR-S
New Rockford, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team opened up the 2022-23 season with a big comeback win over New Rockford-Sheyenne (NRS) 74-56. The Cardinals and Rockets scored 17 point apiece in the opening quarter and the Rockets would outscore the Cardinals 20-9 in the second quarter for a 37-26 lead at halftime. The Rockets would score the first 5 points of the third quarter and appeared to be on there way to a relatively easy win with a 16 point lead at 42-26. The Cardinals would quickly turn the game around outscoring the Rockets 29-5 in the final six minutes of the third quarter and had a 55-47 lead heading to the final quarter. The third quarter was sparked by sophomore guard Josh Bickett who drained 3-three pointers including a rare 4 point play connecting on a free throw after drilling a three in the right corner and getting fouled on the play. Bickett led all scorers on the night with 24 points, 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and had 4 made three pointers. Hudson Schmitz added 6 of his 18 points during the big third quarter run as well. Jack Erickson added 15 points on the night and Grady Shipman added 13 points. The Rockets scored the first 4 points of the final quarter and trailed 55-51 when Jack Paulson (4 points) scored his first basket of the night that sparked a 12-0 run giving the Cardinals a 16 point advantage at 67-51. The Cards went on to lead by as many as 21 late in the game, 72-51 and 74-53 before the winning score of 74-56.
Blue Jay Recap: Boys Hockey Wins at Williston, Gymnastics Takes Second
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The winter sports season is fully in swing for the Blue Jays. Here’s a recap of the latest from this past weekend in winter sports:. After Williston tied the match 2-2 in the second period on Saturday in Williston, the Blue Jays would get a late second period goal from Grant Lunde before a third period goal from Tyson Jorrison put the game away in a 4-2 win for Jamestown. The Jays jumped ahead 2-0 in the first with goals from Brooks Roaldson and Max Mehus. Jamestown goalie Andrew Walz made 17 saves as the Blue Jays improved to 3-2-0 on the year. Jamestown has now won back-to-back games and will take on Century Friday night at Wilson Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM with coverage on Jamestown 107.1 FM/1400 AM and newsdakota.com with Mark McKenzie.
Tuesday Blue Jay Basketball, Gymnastics, Postponed
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to inclement weather throughout the region, Blue Jay home athletic events for Tuesday night have been postponed. Tuesday night’s basketball doubleheader against Bismarck Legacy has been postponed to January 26th, 2023. The gymnastics home meet with Aberdeen Central and Wahpeton has also been postponed into the new year. Jamestown will now face Wahpton on January 27th, 2023, and Aberdeen Central will join Fargo and Grand Forks in a meet already scheduled for the 28th.
Hi-Liner Roundup: Girls Basketball Friday, Weekend Wrestling
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner girls basketball team took their second loss Friday, while the wrestling team finished 2-2 in the Grand Forks Sertoma duals tournament. Valley City was beaten by Wahpeton in girls basketball 70-62 Friday, falling to 0-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) and overall play....
Larry Alan Ross
Our beloved father, husband, and brother, Larry Alan Ross, 78, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022. He was born January 18, 1944 in Williston, ND to Mae Thome and Lloyd Ross. Larry lived in, and contributed to, numerous North Dakota communities including Williston, Jamestown, Stanton and Fargo. In 1961,...
Carol B. Seibold
Carol B. Seibold, 95, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Monday morning, December 12, 2022 in her home. Carol Beverly Carlson was born June 22, 1927, in Jamestown, the daughter of Roy A. and Lydia (Pfaff) Carlson. She attended school at Deer Lake Township and graduated from Sheyenne River Academy and attended Union College. Carol was united in marriage to Vernon Seibold on October 15, 1950 in Jamestown. They made their home on a farm west of Buchanan, ND where she worked alongside her husband. Carol and Vernon enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries on farm tours or vacation trips. They also served on trips to construct churches and schools in foreign countries.
Winter storm cancellations/announcements....
• From VCHS Superintendent Johnson....As of right now, we are planning for a regular school day at Valley City Public Schools on Tuesday, December 13th. With that being said, Barnes County has been placed into a Winter Storm Warning beginning this evening at 9pm and continuing through noon on Wednesday. We will continue to assess the current conditions, review the most up-to-date forecasts, and track advisories for our region. This evening or tomorrow morning, we will make an informed decision on the school day based upon the information that is available to us. If you don't hear from us through our district's phone call and/or email, please know that school will be in session as a regular day.
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson, 84, Valley City, ND passed away of natural causes on December 9, 2022, at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Larry will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown rescheduled for Jan. 5
BISMARCK, N.D. – The public input meeting scheduled Dec. 13 has been canceled due to inclement weather and rescheduled to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave SE, in Jamestown. The meeting will utilize an open house format.
Sylvia Martin
Sylvia Martin, 68, passed away on December 8, 2022, in her home north of Pettibone, ND, surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Sylvia was born on August 28, 1954, to Edward and Viona (Mittleider) Zimmerman in Bismarck, ND. She lived in Tappen, ND and then moved to Jamestown, ND. Sylvia married Ronald Martin on November 18, 1977, and they just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary together with many friends and family present. They had two children, Sheri and Dawn, and lived on a farm near Pettibone their entire marriage. Sylvia could be found helping with the farm animals, in the field or running errands. She also worked outside the farm at the school in Pettibone and was a caregiver for a local community member. Sylvia enjoyed gardening and her flowerbed. Her favorite time of the year was when the flower bed was in full bloom.
Be Prepared For Serious Winter Storm
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large part of our region, which includes Stutsman County from 6p Monday to 6a Thursday. According to Ag Central meteorologist Mick Kjar “a foot of snow and 40 mile per hour winds” can be...
Bison processing plant in central North Dakota is expanding (Audio)
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.–The North American Bison LLC processing plant in New Rockford, North Dakota is expanding…. Jim Wells is the president and CEO of North American Bison….. Wells says during COVID, more people were cooking at home – and they were looking for healthy alternatives. He says...
Shoe Sensation Celebrates Grand Opening
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Chamber of Commerce) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shoe Sensation at the Buffalo Mall. This business provides quality and brand name footwear for the entire family. From toddlers to seniors, their wide selection features over 10,000...
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
Alvin Gruebele, Sr.
Alvin Gruebele, Sr. passed away Thursday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born September 15, 1932, in Pettibone, ND, the son of John and Margaret (Guthmiller) Gruebele. Alvin loved his music and was an excellent musician, playing guitar every day. He spent 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. After he was honorably discharged, Alvin worked construction and drove truck for Ready Mix until his retirement in the early 1990’s. Then he drove truck part time for his son, Alvin at Gruebele Concrete Construction. Alvin, Jr. enjoyed his father working for him as it was his turn to boss his father round!
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
