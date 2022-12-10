Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado Sunshine: TV, tickets info for Colorado School of Mines NCAA Division II football championship
God bless Division II football. Witnessing the Colorado School of Mines' debut in the NCAA Division II national championship game on Saturday is the best deal in sports. Ticket info was released Sunday, and Orediggers fans can attend the title game in McKinney, Texas, for $20 (GA) or $25 (reserved).
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
milehighsports.com
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
WDIO-TV
Moose Lake-Willow River hands North Woods first loss
After dropping only five games a season ago the North Woods Grizzlies boy’s basketball team was undefeated visiting the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels on Monday. North Woods’ Louie Panichi opened the scoring of the game. Adam Neuman of the Rebels had a multipoint night. As the Rebels won...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Hail, Blaster! How Orediggers of Mines, the hottest football team in Colorado, humbled NFL prospect en route to first NCAA Division II title game
GOLDEN — Tyson Bagent is cramming for the Broncos. John Matocha is cramming for a theory of computations final. “It’s pretty hard,” the Colorado School of Mines senior quarterback explained, leaning back in his chair after his Orediggers buried Shepherd (W.Va.), 44-13, on Saturday to clinch the school’s first-ever berth in the Division II football national championship game.
WDIO-TV
Duluth boxer “Lionheart” crowned champion in 10th pro fight
It takes training, focus, and a fierce heart to step into a boxing ring. After months of practice at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, Duluth’s own Danny Huffman lived up to his nickname “Lionheart” entering a bout in St. Paul over the weekend. At Element Gym he would emerge the champion over a six-time Golden Glove winner.
csurams.com
Rams Suffer First Defeat at Home
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State knew it wasn't going to be easy and that it would be a battle on Saturday afternoon in Moby Arena. The Rams (6-4) suffered their first loss of the season while on their home court, 73-62, to San Francisco on Saturday. USF had just two losses on the season, coming from a pair of Pac-12 teams and it already defeated San Diego State last week. CSU turned the ball over 14 times, which San Francisco turned into 19 points, including 12 points in the third frame off five turnovers.
Colorado School of Mines reaches new heights once again, secures inaugural title game spot with rout of Shepherd
An oft-traveled stretch from the Marv Kay Stadium elevator to the Ferguson Press Box showcases the history of the Colorado School of Mines. Enclosed, historical helmets lay in the foreground of background photos dating back to when they weren't used, and neither was color. Through the 134-year history of the...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
ralphiereport.com
Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado
Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
WDIO-TV
Karen Stromme named National Girls and Women in Sports honoree
On Saturday the 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winners were announced. Hall of famer from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Karen Stromme was named special merit award winner. stromme has held numerous positions at the University including coaching the UMD women’s basketball and golf teams....
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Alexis
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight
A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across the Northland generally from 6 pm Tuesday until...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation
DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Comments / 0