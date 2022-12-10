Read full article on original website
2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet [RESULTS
The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th. 106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06. 113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1 120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford)...
MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor. The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.
MDI and Ellsworth Wrestlers in Bucksport [PHOTOS]
MDI and Ellsworth wrestlers competed in the Bucksport Tourney on Saturday, December 10th. We are waiting for full results, but do have these Ellsworth results. MDI and Ellsworth wrestlers competed in Bucksport on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
Elllsworth Boys Basketball Beats Mt. View 78-61 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Mt. View 78-61 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon in the team's 1st game of the 2022-23 season. The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Ellsworth leading 24-17 and 41-36 at the end of the 1st Half. But Ellsworth outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 61-45 and never looked back in the victory.
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52. Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]
Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
WPFO
Four MMA students killed in early morning crash
CASTINE (WGME) - Police say four students at Maine Maritime Academy are dead after an early morning crash in Downeast Maine. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven Maine Maritime Academy students inside was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the...
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
Meet the Ellsworth High School 2022-23 Swim and Dive Team [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Swim and Dive Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday afternoon, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Team! Best of luck this season!
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Teams and best of luck this season!. Competition Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition Cheer Team. Game Day Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Game...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
