WSAW
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WSAW
Collectors share stories behind prized possessions at annual ‘Holidays at the Houses’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For over two decades, Holiday’s at the Houses has been a popular event in Wausau held at the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum. This year, people were able to not only display their unique collections, but the stories behind them. “We have people...
WSAW
Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event was held in November, raising $200,000 to support healthcare services in the community. Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in...
WSAW
Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
WSAW
Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Eagle River, WI
Known as the Hockey Capital of Wisconsin, Eagle River is one city you should add to your must-travel list. But before becoming popular for its winter sports, it was also the home of the first permanent Indian settlement. It's believed that the city got its name from the abundance of...
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Remember in most situations noise & light is the enemy of criminals and the friend of would be criminals. Police responded to a check welfare call near State Rd 64. Caller stated a man was sleeping in his car with is window rolled down. Caller said they honked and he did not wake up. Officers took the subject in custody.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
WSAW
Aspirus Woodruff Clinic locations combining to better serve patients
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health renovated its Aspirus Woodruff Clinic – Maple Street as part of a multiphase plan to consolidate its two primary care clinics in Woodruff and enhance overall patient experience. Construction on the clinic, located on the Howard Young Medical Center, part of the Aspirus...
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines and Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office investigated a threat Monday
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines School District and the Vilas Co. Sheriff's Department investigated a school threat today involving two students. District Administrator Scott Foster released a statement to parents and Newswatch 12 saying:. "The Northland Pines School District administrative staff, in partnership with the Vilas County Sheriff's...
WJFW-TV
Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River to evade police has pleaded no contest
PHILLIPS (WJFW) - A Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River in 2019 following a police chase has pleaded no contest to multiple charges. Winter Mitcham, 44, was arrested following a police chase in Aug. 2019. Mitcham was charged with four felony counts from an August...
WSAW
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
