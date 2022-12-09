Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
CBS 58
Evers announces $5.9M investment to expand high-speed internet in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A $5.9 million investment was announced Monday, Dec. 12, to expand high-speed internet across Wisconsin. This is part of the "Internet for All" initiative under the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden in 2021. Governor Tony Evers was in Milwaukee for the announcement. Evers says...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
radioplusinfo.com
12-13-22 rsv infant death in fdl county
The Fond du Lac County Health Department says the death of an infant last week reportedly from RSV would be the first death in Fond du Lac County from the virus during a surge in RSV cases this fall. Paramedics responded last Thursday to a home near Byron for a report of an infant with RSV who was pulseless and not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says it’s devastating. “I don’t think there are words that can describe how somebody can feel about that happening,” Mueller told WFDL news. “My condolences and my sympathy to the family first and foremost.” Mueller says its been a severe start to the season for respiratory syncytial virus, with unusually high numbers now compared to years past. “RSV is one of the major causes of respiratory illness in all age groups,” Mueller said. Fond du Lac pediatrician, Dr. Nicole Schwendel, says St. Agnes Hospital is able to admit and care for some level of RSV, but is limited in terms of numbers because St. Agnes is a community hospital. Dr. Schwendel says she has never seen anything like this. “Not to this extent. I’ve been here in the Fond du Lac area for ten years and this is the most significant year I have seen in my career here.” A vaccine for RSV is in the works, but has yet to be approved.
December Drench: Wind, rain, and snow moving into Southeast Wisconsin
Rain showers had already reached far SW Wisconsin as of this afternoon. Rain overspreads SE Wisconsin late this evening.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Wisconsin kills three, State Fire Marshal among those investigating
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire departments, along with the State Fire Marshal, are ‘actively’ investigating a house fire that killed three people in Wisconsin. According to the Watertown Police Department, on December 9 around 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a reported house fire. The fire was in the 100 block of Western Avenue. When authorities arrived, the home was ‘engulfed’ in flames.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
hbsdealer.com
Blffert Lumber & Hardware expands
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisc. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. The move follows close on the heels of Bliffert's move to acquire Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. The press...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/13/22 Ripon Man Charged for Alleged Cocaine Trafficking
A 30-year-old Ripon man made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Monday on cocaine-trafficking charges. Bond was set at $5,000 cash for Juan Carolos Martinez-Perez and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 23rd. He is charged with four felony counts of selling cocaine near a school and misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint Martinez-Perez sold cocaine to a confidential informant being used by the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit three times in October and November and once to an undercover agent in November. All four sales were within 1000 feet of a pre-school. Martinez-Perez was arrested during a traffic stop last Wednesday and a search warrant executed at his residence that same day turned up a small amount of cocaine and 19.3 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Penalties codified for unnecessary EMS calls, golf carts on public roads violations
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday approved first readings of two ordinance amendments, the first of which offers a three-tier penalty structure for members of the community placing unnecessary or preventable calls for emergency services, and a second which outlines a two-tier penalty structure for those in violation of the city’s “golf carts on public roads” ordinance.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi
December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
