San Leon, TX

Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say

By Jessica Willey via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Life Flight responded to a shooting in San Leon on Friday evening after a man and a woman were reportedly shot.

Two children - 6 and 8 years old - called 911 after they say their parents were the ones shot in the 600 block of 25th Street near Broadway Street.

Officials do not think the children witnessed the shooting.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of the woman and the man was flown to a trauma center.

GCSO deputies believe this was domestic violence incident and are still looking into how the situation unfolded.

Comments / 4

Brandi Haynes
2d ago

How tragic for these children. Losing their mom and probably their dad too...plus right before the holidays...Prayers to the woman who lost her life and to these innocent children.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

