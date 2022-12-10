Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
14-year-old grazed by gunshot during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 7:33 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street. At the scene, officers found the 14-year-old victim. Police learned that 911 was called after […]
Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
Uncle charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old niece dies in crash on Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl is dead and her uncle is facing multiple charges in connection to her death, according to Greensboro police. 42-year-old Asman Zahinda is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges after a crash on Dec. 4. Police said Zahinda was driving north...
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
WSLS
Deputies searching for driver of stolen vehicle after police chase ends in crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police chase Sunday night. On Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the Fas Mart on Fairystone Park Hwy after receiving a call to check on a vehicle.
NC police searching for suspects in attack on 75-year-old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a 75-year-old man last week. WXII reports Larry Ringler was hit from behind on Dec. 2 at 10:35 a.m. According to the Thomasville Police Department, Ringler slowed down when he saw two vehicles stopped in front...
Former N.C. officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into detention center
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
wfmynews2.com
3 children dead in Grimsley Street house fire
Greensboro firefighters used a ladder to get to the kids' room, but it was too late. All three children - under the age of five - died.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
wakg.com
Former Rockingham County Detention Officer Charged With Bringing Contraband into Detention Facility
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has charged Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, N.C. with Bringing Contraband into a Detention Facility (Misdemeanor). Jefferies was hired approximately three months ago as a Detention Officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center and was working in that capacity when the offense took place. The Contraband in question was vape smoking devices.
WXII 12
Man accused in Greensboro robberies, arson arrested after standoff
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after a standoff in Greensboro that ended Friday night. Greensboro police say the standoff began when officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home on Lee’s Chapel Road just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police say Jimmie Lee Benjamin...
Teen injured in shooting on W. 26th Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Police responded to West 26th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31. Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Rowan County man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
Franklin News Post
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
The two overdose victims found Sunday died overnight Saturday at separate residences. Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places "a time before," said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson. "It is a very active investigation," Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday...
WRAL
Shots fired into NC family's home
A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
Comments / 0