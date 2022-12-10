ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

Former N.C. officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into detention center

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wakg.com

Former Rockingham County Detention Officer Charged With Bringing Contraband into Detention Facility

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has charged Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, N.C. with Bringing Contraband into a Detention Facility (Misdemeanor). Jefferies was hired approximately three months ago as a Detention Officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center and was working in that capacity when the offense took place. The Contraband in question was vape smoking devices.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wakg.com

Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies

Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy