Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
Car crashes into Suzie Burger in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car crashed into a building Monday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash happened near the 2800 block of P Street just after 6 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
visityolo.com
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County. Are you looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Yolo County? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 Mexican restaurant picks and menu suggestions in Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento and beyond. Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant – Located in...
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022
As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022. Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. That brings our monthly total up to 4.71 inches, or 135% of December’s average rainfall.
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
'An honor to serve Sacramento' | Outgoing Sacramento State president is 'Champion of the Year'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University President Dr. Robert Nelsen is retiring after eight years, and this week, he’ll be named "Champion of the Year" by the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce. "That the Black Chamber would give me this opportunity to say 'thank you' to them is...
Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
KCRA.com
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
KCRA.com
Northern California Dec. 10 storm coverage: High winds down powerlines in Sacramento area, snow snarls Sierra traffic
Editor's Note: Click here to see the latest Northern California storm coverage for Sunday, Nov. 11. Below is a recap of Saturday's coverage. Heavy rain and wind are forecast this weekend in Northern California. Travel in the Sierra, where some chain controls are in effect, is becoming dangerous due to whiteout conditions and is highly discouraged.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0