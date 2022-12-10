Read full article on original website
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
iheart.com
Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan
No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Bad deal for Viktor Bout, and a terrible day for the US
It is good news that Brittney Griner, a political pawn of Vladimir Putin, is free. Too bad it is because of a terrible deal by Team Biden. It’s an outrage that Washington sprung notorious arms-dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, without even also winning the release of as-unjustly “convicted” Paul Whelan, who’s been languishing in Russia since 2018 with a decade-plus left to serve. This is fresh ugly proof of how weak the United States has become on the world stage, thanks significantly to the doddering foreign policy emanating from the White House. Griner’s arrest, sham trial and subsequent outrageous sentence to nine...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer breaks leg in skiing accident a week after Germany was knocked out of Qatar 2022
Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident, just over a week after his side crashed out of Qatar 2022.
David Beckham Shares Statement on Death of Grant Wahl
Wahl profiled Beckham for SI in 2007 and published a book about his Los Angeles Galaxy tenure in 2009.
Lionel Messi blasts referee after Argentina’s World Cup win: ‘Always against us’
Lionel Messi was irate over the officiating in Argentina’s penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday, criticizing referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. The game featured 16 yellow cards, multiple scraps between the two teams, a late tying goal from the Netherlands and multiple controversial moments. “After they got the draw, I felt a lot of anger,” Messi said. “I don’t want to talk about the referee, because they immediately reprimand you or sanction you, but I think people saw what happened. “FIFA has to review that. It can’t give a referee like that a match of this importance, when they’re not up to...
U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday.
newsnationnow.com
Despite heart attack report, Grant Wahl’s death a mystery
(NewsNation) — Many are reeling following Grant Wahl’s death, including colleagues covering the World Cup beside him. Wahl’s death happened so suddenly, and while CBS News reported he suffered a heart attack — his death remains a mystery. Witnesses who were near Wahl when he collapsed...
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
Gio Reyna’s ‘Lack of Effort’ Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder apologized to his teammates after a talking-to from a pair of veterans.
E! News
