ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Woman hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, says police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an incident in Oklahoma City that left one woman in the hospital. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was hit by a truck near W Sheridan Ave & S Walker Ave around 4 p.m. Reports say she was transported to the hospital in stable...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 25-Year-Old Woman Hit By Truck, Taken To Hospital

Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police said the 25-year-old woman was hit near John Rex Elementary School at S. Walker Ave. and W Sheridan Ave. OCPD said the driver of the truck stayed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Escapes After Home Catches On Fire In Yukon

Oklahoma City firefighters say two adults and four kids escaped a burning home in Yukon on Friday. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene that afternoon. Crews say two dogs also escaped, but two cats died in the fire. There was extensive damage done to the...
YUKON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy