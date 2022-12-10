Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
okcfox.com
Woman hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, says police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an incident in Oklahoma City that left one woman in the hospital. Officials say a 25-year-old woman was hit by a truck near W Sheridan Ave & S Walker Ave around 4 p.m. Reports say she was transported to the hospital in stable...
okcfox.com
Community in mourning after Norman business owner dies in Cleveland County jail
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — An investigation is underway after the death of a Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center (CCDC). Shannon Hanchett, 38, was arrested on November 26 for making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer. Last Thursday she was found dead in her...
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KOCO
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
Police Searching For 2 Accused Of Stealing From Beauty Store
Oklahoma City Police are investigating another high-dollar heist at a metro beauty store. Police accused two people of walking out with more than $3,000 worth of items they didn't pay for at the Ulta near Penn and Memorial. Police say they were seen driving away in a grey Chevy SUV.
Oklahoma City man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck, dog also hit by car and now missing
Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Lake Hefner. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.
KOCO
One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
Oklahoma City residents in the area during Saturday night’s Bricktown shooting say they heard seven gunshots
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in Bricktown that sent two people to the hospital. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Avenue. Police say a group of people got into an argument which led to shots fired.
News On 6
OCPD: 25-Year-Old Woman Hit By Truck, Taken To Hospital
Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police said the 25-year-old woman was hit near John Rex Elementary School at S. Walker Ave. and W Sheridan Ave. OCPD said the driver of the truck stayed...
Quadruple murder survivor in same jail as alleged assailant, facing drug and fraud charges
The survivor of a pot farm quadruple homicide is now out of the hospital and in the Kingfisher County jail, not too far from his assailant.
KXII.com
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital after Bricktown shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in Bricktown around 10 p.m. Saturday. Two people were shot near Oklahoma and Reno avenues, said Oklahoma City police. Both people were transported to a hospital. It was unclear Saturday night what led to the shooting or how severe...
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
Docs: Dispute over land led to deadly Seminole Co. shooting
Newly uncovered court documents reveal a deadly Seminole County shootout started as a dispute over land and trespassing.
News On 6
Family Escapes After Home Catches On Fire In Yukon
Oklahoma City firefighters say two adults and four kids escaped a burning home in Yukon on Friday. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene that afternoon. Crews say two dogs also escaped, but two cats died in the fire. There was extensive damage done to the...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
