Read full article on original website
Related
Hampton Roads hospitals keep an eye on rising COVID-19 cases
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate in Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country. As of Dec. 12, Virginia was reporting 2,167,396 cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In just the past seven days, Virginia has...
WAVY News 10
Life in Hampton Roads 2022: Survey continues to show racial, ethnic disparities in police satisfaction
Life in Hampton Roads 2022: Survey continues to show …. Portsmouth City Councill discussing change to recall …. Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting …. York-Poquoson sheriff shares memories ahead of retirement. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan …. ‘Satan club’...
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
WSET
Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin said the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
NBC12
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
Are you owed money? New program connects Virginians with unclaimed property quicker
“The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of unclaimed funds to the rightful owners,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
NBC12
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
NBC 29 News
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
AAA report: 8 bad driving habits up in Virginia, across country
NORFOLK, Va. — A new report from AAA shows unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise across the state and the country. There are eight categories listed in the report, and they range from distracted driving to fatal accidents. Ryan Adcock with AAA Hampton Roads said in every section...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
WSLS
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Gov. Youngkin announces special election for seat held by late Congressman Donald McEachin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the date for the special election to replace the late state representative A Donald McEachin.
Comments / 2