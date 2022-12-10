ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Life in Hampton Roads 2022: Survey continues to show racial, ethnic disparities in police satisfaction

Life in Hampton Roads 2022: Survey continues to show …. Portsmouth City Councill discussing change to recall …. Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting …. York-Poquoson sheriff shares memories ahead of retirement. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan …. ‘Satan club’...
MICHIGAN STATE
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSET

Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin said the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

