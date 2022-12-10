ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane debris pickup to end next week in parts of Central Florida

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders from two Central Florida counties are asking people to call in locations of hurricane debris that hasn’t been picked up.

Orange County officials said the final day of hurricane debris pickup will be Dec. 16.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe said county leaders were surprised by how much debris still hasn’t been collected. If yours hasn’t either, you’re asked to call your commissioner 311 right away.

“I think this is a major issue,” Uribe said. “And anyone listening today and anyone who receives notification from us or the county, and you have debris, call immediately.”

Seminole County’s final day of debris pickup is Monday, when crews make a last pass of all public roads. Anyone who still has debris is asked to make a service request.

Evening forecast: Friday, Dec. 9

