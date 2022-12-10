Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police investigate shooting on Michigan Drive
Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been hurt. Medics took him to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Woman injured following weekend shooting in York
Deputies are now investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
WAVY News 10
Critic of Norfolk government found guilty of disorderly conduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. He plans to appeal. Muhammad was charged by Norfolk police officer Alexander...
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified as 32-year-old James Curtis Jones
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man facing drug and firearm charges after Manteo traffic stop, juvenile petitions taken for other person in vehicle
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man is facing charges and another individual had juvenile petitions taken out for drug and firearm offenses following a Manteo traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on December 5, 2022 at approximately 1:03 p.m., Sheriff Doug Doughtie attempted...
Employees at Greenbrier Mall recount night of reported shooting
News 3 is hearing from some of the employees and shoppers who were at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Saturday night when a reported shooting in the parking lot prompted an evacuation.
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
Police: No injuries, fatalities after shooting reported at Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution. City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
Crash in Norfolk leaves one man dead, another seriously hurt
Police in Norfolk say a single vehicle accident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Saturday morning left one man dead. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Former Virginia police officer sentenced for 2019 fatal shooting
A former police officer in Virginia was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting a man after a struggle in which the man got hold of a stun gun and used it on officers.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
