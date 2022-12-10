CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO