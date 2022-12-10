Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC 29 News
Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. Purdue jumped three spots past the undefeated Cavaliers to become the new No. 1 team. Houston fell from No. 1 to No....
NBC 29 News
Perry Family holds news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On December 15, the Perry family and Haggard Law Firm held a news conference honoring the life of D’Sean Perry. This is one of the few times the Perry family has opened up to the public since the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. D’Sean’s parents,...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
NBC 29 News
‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ brings in 500 turkeys for BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food bank received a big donation Monday, December 12, part of which is thanks to the efforts of the University of Viriginia football team. Every touchdown the Cavaliers scored this year translated to 10 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic set to launch new state mental health teleservice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state program called The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) will get more mental health services to Virginians for less. The VTMHI is connecting Virginians who are uninsured or under-insured to free online mental health services. The initiative launched on Dec. 13 and is a collaboration between The Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Virginia Telehealth Network, and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
NBC 29 News
Season’s Greetings From President Jim Ryan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR / UVA) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan released the following letter to the university community Wednesday, December 14:. At this time of year, the days are colder, the nights are longer, and the holiday season can sometimes bring painful reminders of loved ones lost. But...
NBC 29 News
First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
NBC 29 News
Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick. “We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.
wina.com
Albemarle Police seek two missing juvenile brothers
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are looking for two juvenile brothers who are subjects of a family custody dispute. Police are trying to find 15-year old Brian and 11-year old Isaiah Daniels whose last known whereabouts was with their biological grandmother. Their descriptions are vague — males with...
wina.com
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
NBC 29 News
HCPS offering free meals over holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
