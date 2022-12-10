Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle says it was 'painful' being told not to invite one of her closest friends, Samantha Markle's biological daughter, to her wedding
Meghan Markle said she and Samantha Markle's biological daughter, Ashleigh, have a close relationship, but she couldn't invite her to the wedding.
Meghan Markle slams estranged sister Samantha: ‘I don’t know your middle name’
Meghan Markle slammed her estranged half-sister in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries, accusing Samantha Markle of fabricating their relationship amid her royal fame. “Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” the “Suits” alum said, explaining she hadn’t seen the 58-year-old “for over a decade” — and even then, for “only a day and a half” — before Samantha began making headlines. “I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday,” the former actress, 41, added in the show’s third episode, which dropped Thursday. “You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? “I hadn’t had a fallout...
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
‘Sussex, lies and videotape’: papers on the attack over Harry and Meghan documentary
Accusations trailer uses misleading editing are latest salvo in bitter war between royal couple and most UK print media
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Prince Harry reveals the one regret he has when it comes to his relationship with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry opened up about his guilt over Meghan 'not having a dad anymore' in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Notable Change to Their Website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just changed things up for their website, Archewell.com. As PureWow reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of themselves on the homepage of the site. This new photo was taken when the couple attended the One Young World summit in September.
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
Prince Harry blames himself for demise of Meghan’s relationship with her dad
Prince Harry blames himself for the falling out between his wife, Meghan Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle. “She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,” Harry says in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which began streaming on Thursday morning. “And I shouldered that. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.” The struggling relationship between Meghan, 41, and Thomas, 78, became a media circus leading up to the royal wedding in 2018. At one point, it was revealed that Thomas — a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms...
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
TODAY.com
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
Meghan records moment Prince Harry proposed to her
Meghan Markle's recording of Prince Harry's proposal has been shown on Netflix's much-anticipated Harry & Meghan series. "Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening," the now-Duchess of Sussex can be heard whispering to her friend, who was on the phone. Harry was asked by the interviewer what "position he was in," to which he quipped "downward dog," much to Meghan's amusement. "Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did," the prince recalled, as they reminisced about the moment. Megan, however, described the days after the engagement as an "orchestrated reality show."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
