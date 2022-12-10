ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Grant Wahl complained about serious illness days before he died after suffering ‘acute distress’ during World Cup match

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klvru_0jdp73y000

GRANT Wahl had complained about a serious illness just days before he died, suffering "acute distress" during a World Cup match.

The 48-year-old's death comes weeks after he was detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt while covering the World Cup, his brother, Eric, has revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiXs6_0jdp73y000
Grant Wahl died while covering a World Cup match Credit: Sports Illustrated - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wozR_0jdp73y000
Wahl had been detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Wahl said in a clip from his podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl, that he took some time off after 17 straight days of games.

"My body, I think, told me that even after the US went out, 'Dude you are not sleeping enough.'

"And it rebelled on me.

"So I've had a case of bronchitis this week. I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now including today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4LAu_0jdp73y000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IujTl_0jdp73y000

"I'm feeling better today.

"I basically canceled everything on this Thursday, that I had, and napped.

"And I'm doing slightly better, though you can probably tell in my voice that I'm not at 100 percent here. Hopefully I will not cough during this podcast."

Earlier in the week, Wahl shared that he had been ill for more than 10 days.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort,” he wrote on his website.

WAHL WENT INTO 'ACUTE DISTRESS'

Wahl was at the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands, covering his eighth World Cup, when he suffered what medics called cardiac arrest.

Members of the media seated near Wahl said he fell over backwards in his seat before medics were called.

His agent, Tim Scanlan, told the New York Times that Wahl had been in the press tribune in the closing minutes of the quarterfinal game when he went into acute distress.

Scanlan said that he is believed to have died at a hospital or while he was being taken to one after feeling unwell.

“He wasn’t sleeping well, and I asked him if he tried melatonin or anything like,” Scanlan said.

“He said, ‘I just need to like relax for a bit.’”

Eric Wahl believed foul play was involved after claiming his brother was receiving death threats over wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” said Eric, who is gay.

“My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats.

"I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed and I just beg for any help.”

On November 21, Grant Wahl said he was detained upon entering the stadium for his T-shirt and refused to change out of it.

After 30 minutes, Wahl was allowed to cover the game and FIFA later apologized for the incident.

DECORATED SOCCER JOURNALIST

Wahl had celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, sharing an update via Twitter.

"Celebrated my birthday tonight with a great group of media friends at the World Cup. No games today, but very thankful for everyone," he wrote.

Wahl covered men’s and women’s soccer for nearly three decades before the formation of Major League Soccer.

He covered the 1994 World Cup, which was held in the US shortly after he graduated from Princeton.

In 1996, he joined Sports Illustrated and began covering soccer and college basketball.

He remained with the publication until 2021.

Wahl also worked at Fox Sports from 2012- 2019.

He was part of a group of 82 journalists being honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS at this year's World Cup for attending eight or more, the Associated Press reports.

TRIBUTES POUR IN

U.S. Soccer put out a statement on Wahl’s passing: “The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl.

"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game.

“As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, wrote on Twitter: “I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl’s soccer family & so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I am in complete shock.”

"I just can't believe this is real. I was colleagues with Grant Wahl for so many years and he was always so incredibly nice and supportive and fun to chat with in the office. Just a devastating tragedy that is impossible to fathom," wrote Sports Illustrated colleague Jimmy Traina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ifho_0jdp73y000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJZzv_0jdp73y000

"I am at a loss for words…. Grant Wahl was more than just THE soccer guy….. he was extremely kind and welcoming to everyone in the soccer world and most importantly- he was brave and when people didn’t have a voice he raised his for them," wrote Rachel Bonnetta.

"The soccer community will be devastated and will be missing a gigantic hole. Sending love to all of those who read his words and enjoyed his company… I sure did."

Comments / 79

Sandra Buckingham
3d ago

Good story abt the rainbow shirt but very slim he was targeted for execution for that. I’d be more interested to know if he was vaxxed since all athletes and attendees are required to be vaxxed unless an exemption was approved and those are few and far between. Why? Because insomnia, respiratory distress, and sudden cardiac events are all known side effects listed in Pfizer docs - 3 of over 1200 known side effects…

Reply(9)
65
masonmixer
2d ago

here's the thing, when you go into another country you had better learn their culture and laws before you end up in jail or dead. I have been to over 20 different countries in the world as a United States Marine and you are told about this before you go.

Reply
25
(Me)(Me)
2d ago

The body is unpredictable, he wasn't feeling well. 48 isn't old but, it's not young either. people be over working themselves, and constantly traveling adjusting to new climates, breathing different air. and, alot of people aren't masking up anymore. flu, covid and that RSV is rapidly growing in many states. we should all listen to our bodies. whether you believe in vaccines or not.

Reply
14
Related
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Grant Wahl's Sudden Death

Late Friday night the sporting world was rocked by the death of beloved sports journalist Grant Wahl. The longtime sports writer was covering a game between Argentina and the Netherlands during the World Cup in Qatar when he passed away. He was just 48 years old. Details surrounding his death...
People

Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'

"That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Times correspondent Josh Glancy wrote When journalist Grant Wahl collapsed Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, a defibrillator was not nearby, according to those another journalist who witnessed his death. Josh Glancy, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared a recounting of the events that led to the longtime sports reporter's death Friday during the World Cup in Qatar, at a match between Argentina and Netherlands. His...
People

Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death

The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup  Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
iheart.com

Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup

CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
TheDailyBeast

Second Journalist Dies While Covering Qatar World Cup

A reporter covering the FIFA World Cup “died suddenly,” a Qatar newspaper reported—the same day a security guard was left in intensive care after falling at one of the tournament’s stadiums.The Doha-based Gulf Times announced Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam “passed away recently.” The Qatari reporter “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the Gulf Times tweeted. “We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”How and when al-Misslam died remain unclear. But the announcement of his death came on the same day that a security...
People

Journalist Grant Wahl Said He 'Had a Case of Bronchitis' Before His Death: 'Pressure and Discomfort'

Wahl collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday and died at age 48, after "three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work" Grant Wahl discussed coming down with bronchitis before his death in Qatar on Friday. The famed sports journalist was covering the FIFA World Cup in Doha, specifically, a match between Argentina and Netherlands, when he collapsed Friday. His cause of death remains unknown, although his brother Eric Wahl has said he suspects it was the result of foul play. Just a day...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Ruthless Kylian Mbappe taunts Harry Kane by LAUGHING at the England captain after his decisive missed penalty that saw France knock the Three Lions out and reach the World Cup semi-finals

French star Kylian Mbappe was pictured laughing after England captain Harry Kane fired his second penalty over the crossbar, as the reigning world champions earned a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Kane had earlier brought his side level from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni's first half opener, equalling...
Distractify

U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Responds to His Death at the World Cup

Most sports fans have eagerly been following the excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, amidst the fanfare and friendly inter-country rivalry, tragedy has struck. American journalist Grant Wahl, who has covered professional sports for more than 20 years, suddenly died in attendance at the World Cup.
iheart.com

Doctors Warn Of Deadly 'Camel Flu' As Fans Return Home From The World Cup

Health officials are urging soccer fans returning from the World Cup in Qatar to check themselves for any symptoms of a deadly respiratory illness. Symptoms of Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS) include a high fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and vomiting. Health officials said they have received reports of at least two cases of MERS in Qatar since the start of the World Cup.
The Independent

‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit

The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
907K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy