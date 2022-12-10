Read full article on original website
Lynn Thompson
2d ago
The real trouble will start when the house is torn down! The rats are heading to the neighborhood homes in search of food! It will be a nightmare!
mynews13.com
Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection
VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
fox35orlando.com
Woman grateful to responders after she, family and dog were rescued from burning apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers helped firefighters rescue some people trapped in a burning apartment. As flames spread at the Avalon Apartments, officers ran to the rescue. Melanie Rodriguez said she and her family were trapped inside. "We just grabbed our most important things and ran to the balcony...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
More than a dozen people displaced after fire at Orlando apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a dozen residents were displaced Sunday morning after a fire spread through an Orlando apartment building. The Orlando Fire Department responded to a call at the Avalon Condominium on the 4400 block of South Semoran Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County deputies search for Kissimmee man, 24, missing for days
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. Rickey Paul Murray Jr. was last seen in the vicinity of a bus drop-off along Pleasant Street in Kissimmee on Dec. 6, 2022. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, black or brown...
WESH
Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
fox35orlando.com
U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
click orlando
Florida mom pins man, rams car with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
WESH
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care
A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
