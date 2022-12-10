Read full article on original website
Irish Boys Basketball gets 21-point win at home
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish hosted the Platte County Pirates on Monday at Lafayette High School. The Irish jumped out quickly to a lead after they scored the first 11 points of the game. The Irish had 5 different players score in the 1st quarter as they took a...
Phillip Leroy Haynes
Phillip Leroy Haynes 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Saint Joseph at his home. He was born January 5, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Lucille & Albert Haynes. He worked for the City of St. Joseph in the Street Maintenance Department. He loved talking on his C.B. radio, watching wrestling, westerns, and listening to football games, and spending time with his family. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry Crump and Kenny Haynes, and a sister, Nancy Haynes. Survivors include: children: Beth (James McCay) Herring St. Joseph, MO, Phillip (Jean) Haynes, Jr., Tasha Haynes, Buddy Haynes, Elaine McNamara, Joann Hawkins, and Alfred Moyer, brothers, Leroy Gross, Steven (Lori) Haynes, Mack (Sharon) Haynes, and Vernon Haynes, sisters, Beth (Brad) Costello, Lisa Haynes, and Eva Frump of Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Tucker & Joy Herring, Gregory Miller, Christopher, Stephanie, Alyssa & Ross White, and Maria and Kellian. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
SJSD elementary schools host coin drive to make a 'change' for student battling leukemia
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman and Edison elementary schools are encouraging students to bring change to make a change. After 6th grader at Edison Elementary Elijah Ottison was diagnosed with leukemia, his former school, Coleman Elementary, and his current school, Edison Elementary, are teaming up by going head-to-head to raise money for him and his family.
Man pleads guilty to DWI in fatal crash in January
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man accused in a fatal crash on the belt highway earlier this year has plead guilty to a DWI, causing the death of another. According to court documents, Steven Ayala entered a guilty plea to the Class B felony. On January 14th, police say that Ayala...
Electric companies planning for emergencies
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been just days since a targeted attack on a North Carolina power grid and electricity companies throughout the nation are on edge. Bill Brinton is the Director of Buchanan County Emergency Management and says St. Joseph has plans in place for emergencies such as this. "We...
Hundreds of families still need to be adopted
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of families in St. Joseph still needs to be adopted with just two weeks until Christmas. As of Saturday afternoon, the AFL-CIO's Adopt a Family program has 796 applicants, with 416 families still needing adoption. According to the organization, the families remaining are a variety of...
