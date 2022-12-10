ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

#1 Bearcats top Fort Hays State, Bernard goes for 15 points

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State State University men's basketball team used a strong defensive effort to score a 64-49 victory over the visiting Fort Hays State University Tigers in Bearcat Arena. Northwest notched its 21st straight win overall and moved to 10-0 on the season with the...
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas college is mourning the untimely passing of its head football coach. Highland Community College says on Sunday, Dec. 11, that Head Football Coach Jared Powers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. “Our deepest condolences go to his family,” HCC said. “His loss will be felt...
HIGHLAND, KS
kq2.com

Irish Boys Basketball gets 21-point win at home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish hosted the Platte County Pirates on Monday at Lafayette High School. The Irish jumped out quickly to a lead after they scored the first 11 points of the game. The Irish had 5 different players score in the 1st quarter as they took a...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TARKIO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Charged in Darlington Burglary

ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
DARLINGTON, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kq2.com

William Edward McManus

Bill was born in Easton, Mo at the family farm house to Joseph and Kathleen McManus. He lived most of his life in rural Buchanan and Andrew Counties. His later years he lived in St. Joseph. He attended Cornelius school and graduated from Easton High School. He was a dairy farmer, a Conklin dealer, owned B&B Used Tires and was a Certified Med Aide for Family Guidance.
EASTON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
kq2.com

First responders join forces to help children in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second annual holiday with a hero took place Saturday. The event aims to give a Christmas miracle to children in need. The Northwest Fraternal Order of Police joined forces with IAFF 77, Buchanan County EMS, UMB, Proserv, Herzog, and Walmart to make the holiday magic happen.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy