Darien, GA

WSAV-TV

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50 years. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia new facility to be double the size than its current location. Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus...
SAVANNAH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity. The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades

The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is providing more information on the fatal fiery crash that killed two people on I-95 near Darien Friday afternoon. In a statement Sunday morning, GSP said witnesses saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on I-95 force a semi truck, also traveling northbound, into and through the median and cable barrier causing it to enter the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 45-mile marker near the McIntosh/Glynn County line just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.
DARIEN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Unidentified woman’s remains found in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman whose remains were found earlier this month. According to the GBI, the body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, in Liberty County on Dec. 2. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after Nov. 18.
RICEBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Savannah man still missing after four months, family offers reward

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows the September news conference held by Roberson's family. The family of a Savannah man, who has not been seen since August, is now offering additional reward money for helpful tips in the case. Dionte Roberson’s family announced a $1,000 reward for information leading...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
WSAV News 3

Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Walthourville police officer taken to hospital following crash

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville police officer was injured Friday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released. According...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location

We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
SAVANNAH, GA

Community Policy