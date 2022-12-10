Read full article on original website
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Darien (Darien, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Darien on Friday. The accident happened at the McIntosh/Glynn County line at around 4:35 p.m. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer was pushed toward the median by a pickup truck driving northbound on the freeway.
WSAV-TV
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah.
WSAV-TV
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia new facility to be double the size than its current location. Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades.
WXIA 11 Alive
Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity. The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades
The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs.
WJCL
Sketch released of unidentified woman found dead in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: High-speed chase and crash in Liberty County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify the body of a woman whose remains were found earlier this month in Riceboro. Agents say the body is that of a white female, 5'9" to 5'10",...
wtoc.com
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Darien (Darien, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Darien. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-95.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: GSP provides information on deadly fiery crash on I-95
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is providing more information on the fatal fiery crash that killed two people on I-95 near Darien Friday afternoon. In a statement Sunday morning, GSP said witnesses saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on I-95 force a semi truck, also traveling northbound, into and through the median and cable barrier causing it to enter the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 45-mile marker near the McIntosh/Glynn County line just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Unidentified woman’s remains found in Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman whose remains were found earlier this month. According to the GBI, the body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, in Liberty County on Dec. 2. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after Nov. 18.
Washington Examiner
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia
One person has been shot at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia. The base said it will not be releasing information on the condition of the victim at this time, per WSAV. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Emergency services responded...
WJCL
Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
wtoc.com
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
WJCL
Savannah man still missing after four months, family offers reward
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows the September news conference held by Roberson's family. The family of a Savannah man, who has not been seen since August, is now offering additional reward money for helpful tips in the case. Dionte Roberson’s family announced a $1,000 reward for information leading...
wtoc.com
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
WJCL
UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police seek semi driver who fled after striking rail bridge
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update:. Port Wentworth Police are searching for the driver of a tractor trailer that struck the rail bridge over Highway 21 at Bonny Bridge Rd. Monday morning. Police released surveillance pictures of the truck they say was responsible. The accident happened just after 6 a.m....
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
WSAV-TV
Walthourville police officer taken to hospital following crash
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville police officer was injured Friday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released. According...
eatitandlikeit.com
Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location
We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
