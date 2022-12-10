Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ann Arbor’s latest proposal to extend city airport runway opposed by township
ANN ARBOR, MI — A long-controversial proposal to expand the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport runway is back on the city’s agenda and Pittsfield Township is against it. The township remains vehemently opposed to lengthening the runway at the city-owned airport, located south of the city in the township, said Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal.
HometownLife.com
Canton plans $15M in upgrades to rustic Ridge Road Park
Big plans are in the works for a 134-acre park on Canton Township’s northwest side. As of now, the preliminary blueprint for Ridge Road Park – also known as Patriot Park – includes a new community education center, sledding hill, a universally accessible playground, walking paths and more.
HometownLife.com
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek
The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
Avalon opening location inside Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak
Avalon International Breads is expanding to the Detroit suburbs, with a location in Royal Oak set to open this week.
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
whmi.com
Brighton May Get Second Microbrewery
Within the next several months Brighton may get its second microbrewery. Nick and Colleen Miller have plans to open Full Circle Brews micro brewery in a strip mall on West Grand River owned by DSN Associates LLC that contains Cottage Inn Pizza and several other businesses. The storefront is currently...
Detroit News
In 'emergency' vote, Detroit City Council approves police towing contracts
Detroit — During an emergency meeting Monday, the Detroit City Council unanimously approved contracts for seven police-authorized towing companies amid accusations that the issue is being rushed and that one tower is being unfairly cut out of the process. Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett told the City Council on...
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
The Oakland Press
Winter Blast festival in Royal Oak may draw up to 100K people, organizer says
Attendance at the upcoming Winter Blast event in Royal Oak could exceed the nearly 80,000 people that showed up for the first festival in the city last winter, says organizer Jon Witz. Witz, who also produces the annual Arts, Beats and Eats event in Royal Oak, said an ice rink...
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
