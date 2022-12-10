ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Canton plans $15M in upgrades to rustic Ridge Road Park

Big plans are in the works for a 134-acre park on Canton Township’s northwest side. As of now, the preliminary blueprint for Ridge Road Park – also known as Patriot Park – includes a new community education center, sledding hill, a universally accessible playground, walking paths and more.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Brighton May Get Second Microbrewery

Within the next several months Brighton may get its second microbrewery. Nick and Colleen Miller have plans to open Full Circle Brews micro brewery in a strip mall on West Grand River owned by DSN Associates LLC that contains Cottage Inn Pizza and several other businesses. The storefront is currently...
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

In 'emergency' vote, Detroit City Council approves police towing contracts

Detroit — During an emergency meeting Monday, the Detroit City Council unanimously approved contracts for seven police-authorized towing companies amid accusations that the issue is being rushed and that one tower is being unfairly cut out of the process. Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett told the City Council on...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy