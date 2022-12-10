ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HealthDay

Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
AFP

SEC charges disgraced crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding customers of billions of dollars, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States. According to a press release from the attorney general's office in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried was to be held in custody before an expected request for his extradition by the United States. 
WASHINGTON STATE
Happi

RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
Route Fifty

Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry

Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
ARIZONA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
techaiapp.com

The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor

Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.

