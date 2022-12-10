Read full article on original website
Related
White House to study releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to counter climate change
The White House is orchestrating a five-year-plan on how to counter climate change that will explore how spraying aerosols into the stratosphere can lower temperatures.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
SEC charges disgraced crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding customers of billions of dollars, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States. According to a press release from the attorney general's office in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried was to be held in custody before an expected request for his extradition by the United States.
Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday accused Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of trying to buy its way to dominance in the metaverse, kicking off a high-profile trial to try to prevent the Facebook parent from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
A UCSD professor was punished for working with Chinese scientists. Is it an ethics breach or discrimination?
Xiang-Dong Fu says he was forced to resign after UCSD investigated his ties to Chinese researchers, part of a controversial initiative that some say unfairly scrutinized Chinese professors at American universities.
Happi
RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
mmm-online.com
Was Elon Musk’s Neuralink conducting bad science? Bioethicists are raising questions about the brain-tech startup
Elon Musk’s medical-device startup Neuralink, whose brain-computer interface for patients with paralysis was recently touted as being on the verge of beginning human trials, has come under federal scrutiny for alleged animal-welfare violations. The probe, opened by the Department of Agriculture at the behest of a federal prosecutor, came...
Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry
Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
techaiapp.com
The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor
Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.
Comments / 0