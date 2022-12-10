ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ rally falls short as road struggles continue with 112-111 loss to San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- It might be time to sacrifice a chicken. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to do something to exorcise these bizarre road demons. Even though they nearly crawled out of a deep early hole, the fourth-quarter rally came up short and they lost to the nine-win San Antonio Spurs in a hectic finish, 112-111. It’s Cleveland’s eighth loss in the last nine games away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It’s also the first time losing to a team with a record below .500.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Guardians’ Josh Bell, freed from the shift, eyeing big things in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Switch-hitter Josh Bell is happy to be in Cleveland. He’s even happier that MLB will ban the infield shift in 2023. It’s one of the main reasons he has an opt-out clause in his two-year $33 million deal with the Guardians that became official Monday. Bell, agent Scott Boras and Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations did a Zoom call with reporters after the deal was completed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many

As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 bonus for early sign up will expire soon

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective players who took advantage of our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer will head into Ohio’s online sports betting era with...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians confirm Josh Bell’s two-year $33 million contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Josh Bell passed his physical and the Guardians have confirmed his two-year $33 million contract. The Guardians and Bell, a free agent at time, agreed to the contract at the winter meetings in San Diego, but the team did not officially announce it until Monday. They were waiting on Bell, 30, to pass his physical and some of the final details to be worked out on his contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code: MNF bonus activates $200 instantly

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Every new Maryland customer can tackle the NFL, NBA, and more with a guaranteed $200 bonus courtesy of our FanDuel Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
