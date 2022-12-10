Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament

Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
cleveland.com
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
clevelandbrowns.com
Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year
The Browns are proud to recognize 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season. The Browns Coach of the Year award is based on a coach's...
Cleveland Cavaliers must play better on road to become the team they want be
SAN ANTONIO -- Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. On the road, away from the friendly confines of raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an apathetic, juiceless start.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ rally falls short as road struggles continue with 112-111 loss to San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO -- It might be time to sacrifice a chicken. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to do something to exorcise these bizarre road demons. Even though they nearly crawled out of a deep early hole, the fourth-quarter rally came up short and they lost to the nine-win San Antonio Spurs in a hectic finish, 112-111. It’s Cleveland’s eighth loss in the last nine games away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It’s also the first time losing to a team with a record below .500.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
Zac Brown Band to headline Concert for Legends at Pro Football Hall of Fame in August
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Zac Brown Band will be the headliners for the Concert for Legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. The concert will happen at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement week. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at Ticketmaster.
Guardians’ Josh Bell, freed from the shift, eyeing big things in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Switch-hitter Josh Bell is happy to be in Cleveland. He’s even happier that MLB will ban the infield shift in 2023. It’s one of the main reasons he has an opt-out clause in his two-year $33 million deal with the Guardians that became official Monday. Bell, agent Scott Boras and Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations did a Zoom call with reporters after the deal was completed.
Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many
As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 bonus for early sign up will expire soon
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective players who took advantage of our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer will head into Ohio’s online sports betting era with...
Steven Kwan’s elite strike zone command, Josh Bell officially signs, MLB bonus pool: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan saw more pitches outside the zone called strikes against him than any left-handed batter in baseball last year. Kwan’s elite command of the strike zone is one of the reasons he became Cleveland’s leadoff hitter and a rookie sensation at the plate.
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Cleveland Guardians confirm Josh Bell’s two-year $33 million contract
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Josh Bell passed his physical and the Guardians have confirmed his two-year $33 million contract. The Guardians and Bell, a free agent at time, agreed to the contract at the winter meetings in San Diego, but the team did not officially announce it until Monday. They were waiting on Bell, 30, to pass his physical and some of the final details to be worked out on his contract.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart...
Breathing easier in Cleveland: How tighter standards could change the air quality issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While running for Cleveland City Council Ward 3 seat last year, Ayat Amin spent a lot of time canvassing neighborhoods and talking to residents about environmental issues.
FanDuel Maryland promo code: MNF bonus activates $200 instantly
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Every new Maryland customer can tackle the NFL, NBA, and more with a guaranteed $200 bonus courtesy of our FanDuel Maryland...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
