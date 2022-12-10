Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $92 million.
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $305 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $305 million.
Do This Before Buying a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The odds of winning a jackpot on a scratch-off ticket are low, but making the right moves could help improve your chances of winning.
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
An 18-year-old who won a $1 million lottery scratch-off said his grandfather predicted his win weeks before
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
Forget Powerball. Here's Your Chance to Win $1 Million for $20.
Win some money with this limited-time deal.
$264,838 lottery winner previously scored a $4 million jackpot
A Michigan woman won a $264,838 jackpot from a Fast Cash lottery game less than five years after winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $100 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Lottery results and numbers: Lotto and Thunderball draw tonight, December 10, 2022
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (December 10, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £7.4million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Waterford man wins $200K Powerball prize
(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old man from Waterford won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.According to Michigan Lottery officials, Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball - 02-11-22-35-60 - PB:23 on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Because of the Power Play, both of these prizes were multiplied to $100,000.In addition to this, Llewellyn matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets, winning four $100 prizes, and because of the Power Play, they were multiplied to $200. "I play Powerball a few times a year and usually play special number combinations made up of birthdates," said Llewellyn. "A few days after purchasing my Powerball tickets, I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. When I saw my account balance, I knew I'd won big on Powerball and I couldn't believe it! I called my wife right away and she thought I was playing a joke on her."Llewellyn purchased his tickets on the Michigan Lottery website and he plans to invest his winnings.The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 and the current jackpot is at $124 million.
