(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old man from Waterford won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.According to Michigan Lottery officials, Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball - 02-11-22-35-60 - PB:23 on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Because of the Power Play, both of these prizes were multiplied to $100,000.In addition to this, Llewellyn matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets, winning four $100 prizes, and because of the Power Play, they were multiplied to $200. "I play Powerball a few times a year and usually play special number combinations made up of birthdates," said Llewellyn. "A few days after purchasing my Powerball tickets, I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. When I saw my account balance, I knew I'd won big on Powerball and I couldn't believe it! I called my wife right away and she thought I was playing a joke on her."Llewellyn purchased his tickets on the Michigan Lottery website and he plans to invest his winnings.The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 and the current jackpot is at $124 million.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO