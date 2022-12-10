Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Related
Paul Silas, Father Of Rockets Coach Stephen Silas, Passes Away At 79
Paul Silas, the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas, passes away at age 79.
Detroit News
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin
Detroit — Cade Cunningham spent the last month resting and rehabbing his lingering left shin injury, which has bothered him since the preseason. However, the second-year Pistons guard has decided that it is best to undergo season-ending surgery to treat his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.
Detroit News
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 38 but loss to Lakers stretches Pistons skid to three
Detroit — After trailing by 14, the Pistons found themselves trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by one point entering the fourth quarter thanks to a 25-point third-quarter explosion by Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran forward did all of the heavy lifting for the Pistons to combat the star-studded duo of...
Detroit News
Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase
Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
Detroit News
Pistons react to Brittney Griner's release from Russia: 'It's a blessing'
Memphis — Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey has joined the list of NBA coaches and players sharing their opinions on the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner after she was imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months. “I definitely wanted to say how happy myself and the organization is...
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Detroit News
'They know they belong': Lions knock off front-running Vikings; playoff chase gains steam
Detroit — In the Detroit Lions' biggest December home game since 2017, and in front of a sellout crowd at Ford Field, the team denied the Minnesota Vikings a chance to claim the NFC North crown, while bolstering their own playoff hopes. The Lions received critical contributions in all...
Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner
Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2
Detroit News
Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut
Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered mid-week, Harris was among Detroit's inactives for the game. That decision had been foreshadowed by Detroit's Saturday transactions, which included the temporarily...
Detroit News
Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings
Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boys basketball players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles
Sonny Wilson made a name for himself during his sophomore season, when he had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of multiple games, and made some big shots to help U-D Jesuit to victories, including the Catholic League championship game. Now, Wilson enters his senior season as...
Detroit News
For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'
Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Detroit News
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
Detroit News
Lions first-half observations: Deep ball has Lions up 14-7
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions quarterback has twice taken a shot for Lions touchdowns so far today, first a 41-yarder to Jameson Williams — the first catch of the Alabama rookie’s career — and then in the second quarter to DJ Chark.
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings
Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
Detroit News
In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining
Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
Comments / 0