Detroit News

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin

Detroit — Cade Cunningham spent the last month resting and rehabbing his lingering left shin injury, which has bothered him since the preseason. However, the second-year Pistons guard has decided that it is best to undergo season-ending surgery to treat his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.
Detroit News

Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase

Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
Detroit News

What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Detroit News

Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered mid-week, Harris was among Detroit's inactives for the game. That decision had been foreshadowed by Detroit's Saturday transactions, which included the temporarily...
Detroit News

Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings

Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
Detroit News

For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'

Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
Detroit News

Lions first-half observations: Deep ball has Lions up 14-7

Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions quarterback has twice taken a shot for Lions touchdowns so far today, first a 41-yarder to Jameson Williams — the first catch of the Alabama rookie’s career — and then in the second quarter to DJ Chark.
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings

Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
Detroit News

In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining

Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
