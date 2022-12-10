Family ties! Billionaire Justin Hemmes treats his nephew and his mates to a luxury 'trip on the family's private jet' for Schoolies in Byron Bay

Merivale boss Justin Hemmes knows how to treat his family after he reportedly gave his nephew and a group of his high school friends the trip of a lifetime for their Schoolies venture.

According to newspaper reports, the 50-year-old billionaire treated his nephew, Jasper Hemmes Angelucci, and his friends from Cranbrook School to 'a trip on the family’s private jet' - flying high in the $40 million aircraft before partying in the New South Wales town.

The jet Hemmes owns is the Bombardier Challenger that he added to his fleet of expensive vehicles - including Lamborghinis, Bentleys and McLaren supercars - back in 2018 for his 45th birthday.

Justin Hemmes reportedly gave his nephew and a group of his high school friends the trip of a lifetime for their Schoolies venture. Pictured: Justin Hemmes with his nephews Jasper (centre) and Felix (right)

The vessel is 'replete with sexy flight attendants', per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Jasper, who is the eldest son of the pub baron's designer sister Bettina, was 'the talk of Cranbrook WhatsApp groups' upon his return, the newspaper said.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Justin Hemmes for comment.

Fashion designer Bettina, with pub baron Justin and their father, John Hemmes as seen on the red carpet at the Ivy in 2012

Hemmes made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $951million.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia.

Hemmes is often seen jetting around in the Bombardier Challenger alongside his 26-year-old model girlfriend Madleine Holtznagel.

Hemmes is often seen jetting around in the Bombardier Challenger alongside his 26-year-old model girlfriend Madleine Holtznagel (pictured)

While it's not known exactly how long they've been dating, they have been publicly together for about two years, and she also spent lockdown at his Vaucluse mansion in 2020.

However, Holtznagel previously hinted they'd known each other for much longer.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in October 2020, she said they'd actually met two years before reports emerged of their relationship.

Hemmes and Holtznagel have been publicly together for about two years

'We have known each other for two years and met when I was modelling in Singapore,' she said at the time.

It was also reported that Madeline was living in a penthouse apartment owned by Justin in the beachside Sydney suburb of Coogee.

She added that while the majority of her family was yet to meet her boyfriend, her older sister Simone Holtznagel was a fan.

Simone was a finalist on the 2011 season of Australia's Next Top Model.

Justin shares his two young children, Alexa, five, and Saachi, four, with his model ex Kate Fowler, 31.