Bray Wyatt's logo has been popping up on WWE television ever since the former WWE Champion returned at Extreme Rules, leading fans to believe that he'll be forming a faction with various other wrestlers. The one person who has consistently been haunted by the logo is Alexa Bliss, who famously aligned with The Fiend in late 2020 before betraying him at WrestleMania 37 in a match with Randy Orton (in a storyline that never got a satisfying conclusion). Bliss has been teasing a return to that darker persona over the past few weeks, and after defeating Bayley to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship, Bliss was suddenly confronted by the logo again. As if in a trance, she immediately set up Bianca Belair for a Sister Abigail, only to quickly snap out of it and back off.

13 HOURS AGO