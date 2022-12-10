Princeton sharper in third period, tops Union in men’s ice hockey

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Union College men's ice hockey coach Josh Hauge talks to the press during media day at Messa Rink at Achilles Center on the Union College campus in Schenectady Sept. 26.

PRINCETON, N.J. – Special teams turned out to be a big thing in Princeton’s 2-0 men’s ECAC Hockey win over Union on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-6-0 ECACH, 5-7-0 overall) scored twice in the third period, once just after killing a Union power play and another time on a power-play goal of its own.

Adam Robbins put Princeton on the scoreboard at 11:58 of the period. Later, Noah de la Durantaye scored the power-play goal at 16:33.

“You’ve got to find a way to kill those opportunities off,” Union coach Josh Hauge said. “We spent too much time in our own zone. Overall, we didn’t get enough pucks to the net.”

Connor Murphy made 36 saves for Union (3-4-0, 6-9-1). The Dutchmen, by contrast, just put 22 shots on Princeton’s Ethan Pearson.

“They’re of the mindset they’re going to throw a lot of pucks on the net, and you’ve got to be disciplined enough to get them out of there,” Hauge said.

It was just the second time Union has been shut out this season, the first coming at the hands of UMass, 7-0, on Oct. 22.

Union plays at nationally ranked Quinnipiac on Saturday night.

“It’s probably the best team we’ve faced this season,” Hauge said. “We have to be dialed in.”

Union 0 0 0 – 0

Princeton 0 0 2 – 2

First period – None. Penalties – Benz, U (hooking), 2:56; Rubin, P (holding), 10:17; Kennedy, P (tripping), 15:21.

Second period – None. Penalties – Scheerer, U (hooking), 7:48; Nixon, U (cross checking), 12:09; Young, U (holding), 17:34.

Third period – 1, Princeton, Robbins 1 (Seitz, Rubin), 11:58; 2, Princeton, de la Durantaye 3 (Carabin, Gorman), 16:33 (pp). Penalties – Wang, P (interference), 4:26; Team, P (too many men on ice), 9:01; Petruolo, U (boarding), 15:06.

Shots on goal – Union 8-5-9–22, Princeton 11-13-14–38.

Power play opportunities – Union, 0 of 4; Princeton, 1 of 5.

Goalies – Union, Murphy (38 shots-36 saves), Princeton, Pearson (22-22).

A – 1,090.

Referees – Joe Carusone, Tom Fellafranca. Linesmen – John Rey, Anthony Perez.

Quinnipiac 8, RPI 3

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac scored five times in the second period to cruise past the Engineers.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 2/3 in the country, had eight different goal scorers, and Dylan Davies added three assists.

Ryan Mahshie had two goals and an assist to lead RPI.

RPI 0 1 2 – 3

Quinnipiac 3 5 0 – 8

First period – 1, Quinnipiac, Lipkin (Rasanen, Nordqvist), 4:28; 2, Quinnipiac, Czerneckianair (Tellier, Fillion), 8:56; 3, Quinnipiac, Burgart (de Jong, Metsa), 11:30. Penalties – None.

Second period – 4, Quinnipiac, Cipollone (Lombardi, Friedmann), 3:33; 5, RPI, Mahshie (Muzzatti), 6:47; 6, Quinnipiac, Fillion (Tellier, Johnson), 9:26; 7, Quinnipiac, Lombardi (Rasanen, Friedmann), 9:51; 8, Quinnipiac, Graf (de Jong, Lipkin), 12:46 (pp); 9, Quinnipiac, Johnson (Legault, de Jong), 19:02. Penalties – Mahshie, R (slashing), 11:35.

Third period – 10, RPI, Muzzatti (Mahshie), :22; 11, RPI, Mahshie (Muzzatti, Ardanaz), 6:09. Penalties – Smolinski, R (boarding).

Shots on goal – RPI 6-6-10–22, Quinnipiac 13-18-11–42.

Power play opportunities – RPI 0 of 0; Quinnipiac 1 of 2..

Goalies – RPI, Watson (10 shots-7 saves), Cherepak (32-27), Quinnipiac, Perets (12-11), Clark (10-8).

A – 2,921.

Referees – Tom Steinel, Chris Pitoscia. Linesmen – Michael Magee, Patrick Dapuzzo.

Women

Brown 3, Union 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The first period turned out to be the difference for the Union women’s hockey team.

The Dutchwomen (3-4-1 ECAC, 8-7-1 overall) traded goals with Brown in the opening stanza, but the Bruins scored one more on their way to a 3-1 win.

Madie Stockfish started the scoring at 1:57. Senior Emily King scored her eighth goal of the season for Union to tie it at 4:56 on the Dutchwomen’s only power-play opportunity.

Stephanie Bourque and Amanda Quan earned assists on the play.

Anna Hurd got behind Union’s defense for a breakaway goal at 13:31 to make it 2-1.

The Bruins added a third-period goal by Jade Iginla. Sophie Matsoukas saved 27 shots for Union, which travels to Union Saturday.

Union 1 0 0 – 1

Brown 2 0 1 – 3

First period – 1, Brown, Stockfish 1 (Bjornson, Doyle), 1:57; 2, Union, King 8 (Quan, Bourque), 4:56 (pp); 3, Brown, Hurd 4 (Mangiafico), 13:31. Penalties – Hurd, B (slashing), 4:36.

Second period – None. Penalties – Greco, U (tripping), 4:32.

Third period – 4, Brown, Iginia 8 (McDadi), 10:10. Penalties – None.

Shots on goal – Union 9-8-10–27, Brown 11-9-10–30.

Power play opportunities – Union, 1 of 1; Brown, 0 of 1.

Goalies – Union, Matsoukas (30 shots-27 saves), Brown, Doyle (27-26).

A – 106.

Referees – Amanda Tassoni, Matt Lowe. Linsemen – Chad Gouin, Matthew Berg.

