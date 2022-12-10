Read full article on original website
Related
SC health department gets OD Safety Kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits to help save lives. According to a news release, the timing of these kits being available to the public,...
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
'Sorely overdue for a number of reasons' | NC House Select Committee recommends change to the school calendar law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Romantic Getaways in NC (Cabins, Inns & Resorts)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the majestic mountains and scenic coastlines to history and all-out opulence, romantic getaways in NC can take on an incredible array of forms. From the rustic nature of Great Smoky Mountains National...
newsnationnow.com
What we know so far about North Carolina power outage
(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
WCNC
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
More nurses enter NC workforce but can supply meet demand?
North Carolina's nursing shortage is creating challenges for health care facilities, and Wake Tech Community College's nursing programs are helping to fill the growing gap in the workforce.
WCNC
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
foxwilmington.com
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
COVID-19 in NC: New cases up 60% as Thanksgiving spread begins to show up
New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina climbed more than 60 percent in a week.
North Carolina’s La Niña winter arrives after state rebounds from last December’s drought
(WGHP) – It may seem ironic to bring up drought when we’ve seen rainfall all week, but the driest months of the year are upon us and the drought conditions heading into those months could make a big difference come spring. While the winter solstice may not officially usher in the season until Dec. 21, […]
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0