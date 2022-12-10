ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WCNC

SC health department gets OD Safety Kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits to help save lives. According to a news release, the timing of these kits being available to the public,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Romantic Getaways in NC (Cabins, Inns & Resorts)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the majestic mountains and scenic coastlines to history and all-out opulence, romantic getaways in NC can take on an incredible array of forms. From the rustic nature of Great Smoky Mountains National...
newsnationnow.com

What we know so far about North Carolina power outage

(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

