4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
IU soccer falls to Syracuse in national title penalty shootout
It was a fast-paced highly competitive match for the full 90 minutes plus another 20 of overtime. But Monday evening’s national title contest between Indiana and Syracuse was settled by penalty kicks. The Orange came out on top 7-6 in the shootout to claim their first ever national title and hand the Hoosiers their third runner-up finish in the last six years.
thedailyhoosier.com
Championship Monday: Indiana faces Syracuse with national title on the line
Indiana fans may take the school’s success on the soccer field for granted, but Monday evening is one of those “can’t miss” moments. The Hoosiers have a chance to earn their ninth star when they take on Syracuse at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary N.C. The national championship match kicks off at 6 p.m. and will air live on ESPNU.
'So much has to go right': IU men's soccer's quest for a 9th national title faces final test tonight
Todd Yeagley knows tonight isn't about him or Indiana. He's been in this same exact position before, three times as a coach and once as a player. He's been here and won it, most recently as of 2012. But this national championship game, Yeagley says, means a whole heck of a lot more than just another potential trophy added to the mantle.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men and women hold their spots in latest AP top-25s
Saturday will mark Indiana’s second consecutive top-15 matchup when they travel to Lawrence to face Kansas. In the new AP top-25 poll released on Monday, the Hoosiers held at No. 14 despite a loss to now No. 9 ranked Arizona. Meanwhile, Kansas (9-1) dropped two spots to No. 8....
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond spent an hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. This episode was recorded prior to Indiana’s game against Xavier, but is more of the story of Rosemond’s background and a behind the scenes look at the Indiana program you’ll still enjoy.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Arizona vs. Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana lost for the second time in its last three outings with a disappointing 89-75 loss to Arizona in front of a majority IU crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell behind 27-8 in the first half, and that ultimately became a hill too...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson recaps Arizona, previews Kansas on his radio show
Watch below as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was joined by legendary voice Don Fischer for their radio show on Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair took a final look back at last week’s games against Nebraska and Arizona, and previewed a Saturday matchup with No. 8 Kansas.
thedailyhoosier.com
Arizona’s inside dominance gives IU a taste of its own medicine
Arizona beat Indiana at its own game. This was always going to be a challenging game for IU. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the AP Poll for a reason. They’re really good. So it’s not a wholly shocking result that the 14th-ranked Hoosiers lost to them. It’s not a game that should change IU’s season-long outlook.
Virginia Offensive Line Coach Garett Tujague Hired by NC State
Tujague joins former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State, leaving Virginia after seven seasons
Future Duke basketball sharpshooter refuses to miss
Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who...
themiamihurricane.com
MBB erases 16-point deficit to stun NC State, 80-73, at the Watsco Center
Miami men’s basketball trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 16 points on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. But when the clock expired, the Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak was still intact. Forward Jordan Miller led the comeback effort with a season-high...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan on Transferring from Pitt: ‘It Would Be Wrong of Me to Stay’
John Morgan has seen and experienced a lot during his five years with the Pitt Panther football program, but that run will come to an end after the 2022 season. The pass-rushing defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland has been a part of 40 Pitt wins, has been a member of a Pitt defense that’s been near the top of college football on a yearly basis in sacks and most importantly, was a key member of Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship winning team.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss loss to Arizona
Watch as Indiana’s Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss a loss to Arizona on Saturday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You can follow us...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
