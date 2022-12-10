ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU soccer falls to Syracuse in national title penalty shootout

It was a fast-paced highly competitive match for the full 90 minutes plus another 20 of overtime. But Monday evening’s national title contest between Indiana and Syracuse was settled by penalty kicks. The Orange came out on top 7-6 in the shootout to claim their first ever national title and hand the Hoosiers their third runner-up finish in the last six years.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Championship Monday: Indiana faces Syracuse with national title on the line

Indiana fans may take the school’s success on the soccer field for granted, but Monday evening is one of those “can’t miss” moments. The Hoosiers have a chance to earn their ninth star when they take on Syracuse at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary N.C. The national championship match kicks off at 6 p.m. and will air live on ESPNU.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men and women hold their spots in latest AP top-25s

Saturday will mark Indiana’s second consecutive top-15 matchup when they travel to Lawrence to face Kansas. In the new AP top-25 poll released on Monday, the Hoosiers held at No. 14 despite a loss to now No. 9 ranked Arizona. Meanwhile, Kansas (9-1) dropped two spots to No. 8....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Arizona vs. Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana lost for the second time in its last three outings with a disappointing 89-75 loss to Arizona in front of a majority IU crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell behind 27-8 in the first half, and that ultimately became a hill too...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson recaps Arizona, previews Kansas on his radio show

Watch below as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was joined by legendary voice Don Fischer for their radio show on Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair took a final look back at last week’s games against Nebraska and Arizona, and previewed a Saturday matchup with No. 8 Kansas.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Arizona’s inside dominance gives IU a taste of its own medicine

Arizona beat Indiana at its own game. This was always going to be a challenging game for IU. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the AP Poll for a reason. They’re really good. So it’s not a wholly shocking result that the 14th-ranked Hoosiers lost to them. It’s not a game that should change IU’s season-long outlook.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke basketball sharpshooter refuses to miss

Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who...
DURHAM, NC
themiamihurricane.com

MBB erases 16-point deficit to stun NC State, 80-73, at the Watsco Center

Miami men’s basketball trailed for more than 34 minutes and faced a deficit as large as 16 points on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. But when the clock expired, the Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak was still intact. Forward Jordan Miller led the comeback effort with a season-high...
RALEIGH, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan on Transferring from Pitt: ‘It Would Be Wrong of Me to Stay’

John Morgan has seen and experienced a lot during his five years with the Pitt Panther football program, but that run will come to an end after the 2022 season. The pass-rushing defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland has been a part of 40 Pitt wins, has been a member of a Pitt defense that’s been near the top of college football on a yearly basis in sacks and most importantly, was a key member of Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship winning team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss loss to Arizona

Watch as Indiana’s Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss a loss to Arizona on Saturday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You can follow us...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

