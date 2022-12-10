Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Roberto Corchado
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Roberto Corchado. Roberto Corchado is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 28-year-old Corchado is 5' 9" tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Roberto Corchado is hiding, call Crime...
Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
Fresno police investigate motive in gang member’s death
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Fresno Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue Sunday. He has been identified as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado, who police say was a gang member with an extensive criminal history that has dated back […]
DOJ: Driver in armed robbery of Madera pharmacy pleads guilty
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver in an armed robbery of a Madera pharmacy pled guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to court documents, 23-year-old Michael Erin Vandeventer, of Sparks, Nevada, and others robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Maderaw on […]
Alleged Madera DUI driver almost 3 times the limit, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who crashed in Madera was almost three times the legal limit, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say officers got a call of a crash Sunday night involving a car in a house. When officers arrived, they say the vehicle did not crash into the home, but had […]
TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect
Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
IDENTIFIED: Security guard shot and killed in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The security guard that passed away after being shot on Thursday night has been identified by the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as […]
How ‘Operation Christmas Presence’ is cracking down on crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): In late November, the California Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies started “Operation Christmas Presence”. The aim was to increase their patrol near malls and shopping centers – and to decrease the number of thefts and break-ins. Since the operation started on November 28, 63 people have been arrested and […]
Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro arrested on domestic violence charges
Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on domestic violence charges early Sunday morning.
Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage
The Kings County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for last Thursday's shooting in Stratford. Deputies say he allegedly murdered his relative and held a woman and children hostage.
One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
Armed Robbery Suspects from Fresno County Arrested in Madera County
December 12, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports on Saturday December 10, 2022 shortly after 3:30 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a request to. provide assistance to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in locating outstanding suspects from an armed...
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
