KXLY
Dense fog then afternoon sunshine – Mark
We’ll have foggy conditions in the West Plains and elsewhere, so take your time. The very cold weather will be with us into next week. Today we’ll see patchy fog and icy conditions, so leave early and take your time. There will be sunshine this afternoon. Spokane and...
KXLY
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon and then arctic cold moves in – Mark
We are tracking dense patchy fog with afternoon sunshine and cold temperatures. We will see the cold continue with extreme Arctic cold at the end of the week. Highs into the weekend will be in the teens with single-digit overnight lows. Plan your day. There will be some fog in...
KXLY
Arctic air: temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning with even colder weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking Arctic air which will bring the coldest conditions of the season to the region through the 7-day forecast. We are also tracking a weak disturbance for Wednesday which might bring very light snow to the Inland Northwest. Plan your Tuesday. Find your warmest coats, gloves and hats,...
