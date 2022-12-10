Read full article on original website
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
wchsnetwork.com
State champion Highlanders to be honored by city
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
WSAZ
Monday night hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball now takes center stage for the next three months in our area and many teams now have a few games already under their uniforms. Monday night, Lawrence County crossed the Big Sandy River and took on Huntington St. Joe while Elliott County played at Raceland. Here’s the highlights from both games.
wchsnetwork.com
CFD release fire victim’s name
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
WSAZ
Alchemy Theatre’s new Christmas show: “A Cozy Wedding”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone loves a heartwarming Christmas story during the holidays, and Alchemy Theatre has been bringing them to life on the local stage. Mike Murdock and Nora Ankrom with Alchemy Theatre stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new show, “A Cozy Wedding.”
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
WSAZ
Missing teen believed to be in danger
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teen is missing Tuesday morning and is believed to be in danger. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3 and weighs 100 lbs. Sheriff’s deputies say she was...
Name released of man who died after fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.): Officials released the name of the man who died after a home fire on Madison Street in Charleston Sunday. The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says they removed Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, of Charleston, from the burned residence and took him to Charleston Area Medical Center. He later died […]
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
Man and woman accused of West Virginia murder appear in court on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The man and woman accused of killing a woman and stuffing her body in a well in Sissonville appeared before a Kanawha County judge on Monday morning. Michael Smith and Virginia Smith, who are not related, were charged with killing Cheyenne Johnson on May 3, 2022. Michael Smith’s defense attorney asked for […]
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
