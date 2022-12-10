ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
WSAZ

Monday night hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball now takes center stage for the next three months in our area and many teams now have a few games already under their uniforms. Monday night, Lawrence County crossed the Big Sandy River and took on Huntington St. Joe while Elliott County played at Raceland. Here’s the highlights from both games.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

CFD release fire victim’s name

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Alchemy Theatre’s new Christmas show: “A Cozy Wedding”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone loves a heartwarming Christmas story during the holidays, and Alchemy Theatre has been bringing them to life on the local stage. Mike Murdock and Nora Ankrom with Alchemy Theatre stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new show, “A Cozy Wedding.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing teen believed to be in danger

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teen is missing Tuesday morning and is believed to be in danger. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3 and weighs 100 lbs. Sheriff’s deputies say she was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

