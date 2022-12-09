City of Yakima offers $295,000 to resolve Yakama Nation claim over former landfill

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County
Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
Yakima Health District suspends permit for Caton Landfill
NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has notified the Caton Landfill in Naches that its permit has been suspended until they can resolve the matter of several fires that have occurred on the property. According to a news release from the health district, YHD and the state Department of Ecology were notified Nov. 2 of a fire at landfill...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent
Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes petitioned the court to compel Toppenish School District to investigate alleged retaliation carried out against her by Superintendent John M. Cerna, according to court records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Haynes filed a petition for writ of mandamus and declaratory judgment in Yakima Superior...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
Yakima Herald Republic
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple...
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
Tri-City Herald
Rising political leader — and controversial school board member — is new Benton GOP chair
Hot off the heels of announcing his 2024 gubernatorial run, Richland’s Semi Bird has been selected to lead the Benton County Republican Party. He was nominated and elected chairman of the local Republican Party at a meeting this month to select new leaders. Bird will lead the party for two years, through the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)
The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 9-10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima
Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous man last seen in Yakima on Nov. 9
YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen in Yakima in early November. Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, last known to be near W. Tieton Dr. and S. 10th Ave. in Yakima on Nov. 9, 2022. Sijohn is described...
nbcrightnow.com
Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
