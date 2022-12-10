Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
Porterville Recorder
James, Davis carry Lakers past Pistons, 124-117
DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. “This was a must-win for us, because we wanted to have a successful road trip — at least .500,” Davis said. “The last game is always the toughest to win.”
Porterville Recorder
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Porterville Recorder
George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 83, PHILANDER SMITH 54
Percentages: FG .346, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (A.Johnson 2-3, Woods 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Childs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Johnson, Childs). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 5, Rufus 3, A.Johnson 2, D.Johnson 2, Reese 2, Roberson 2, Kellah). Steals: 7 (Roberson 3, A.Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win
New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
Porterville Recorder
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64
Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
Porterville Recorder
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70
Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
Comments / 0